Liveupdated1658158762

Parkland school shooting - live: Jury hears opening statement in Nikolas Cruz death penalty sentencing trial

Deadliest mass shooting in US history ever to make it to trial is finally about to go before a jury today

Sravasti Dasgupta,Johanna Chisholm
Monday 18 July 2022 16:39

(FILE) Footage released showing officer standing outside Parkland school as shooting took place

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the sentencing trial for his crimes.

Cruz, a former student at the school, was just 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history.

He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.

Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled over his disciplinary record.

He had arrived at the school with a legally purchased AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and gunned down 14 students and three staff members.

The shooting had sparked a nationwide protest movement demanding tighter gun control measures.

While prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Cruz, his attorneys are hoping for a life term.

1658158299

Mr Satz outlines the aggravating factors the jury can consider which include Cruz’s assault of a deputy.

He concludes his opening statement returning to the cellphone video recorded by Cruz about his intentions that day.

The court is now on a 10-minute break.

Oliver O'Connell18 July 2022 16:31
1658157401

Following the shooting, Mr Satz describes Cruz blending in with other students evacuating from other school buildings as a campus-wide fire alarm is activated.

Cruz walks to a Subway outlet in a nearby Walmart. After ordering a drink he leaves and walks to a McDonald’s where he asks a student from the school for a ride. The student declines and Cruz walks into a nearby neighbourhood where he is arrested by police.

Mr Satz is now describing the scene in the 1200 building, who the victims were, and how many times they were shot. It is a harrowing account of the day. 139 rounds of ammunition were fired.

Cruz has kept his head down and has been writing notes and passing them to one of his lawyers.

Oliver O'Connell18 July 2022 16:16
1658157303

Who were the victims?

Cruz killed 17 people on 14 February 2018, including both students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida

14-year-old student Alyssa Alhadeff

35-year-old teacher Scott Beigel

14-year-old student Martin Duque Anguiano

17-year-old student Nicholas Dworet

37-year-old assistant football coach Aaron Feis

14-year-old student Jaime Guttenberg

49-year-old athletic director Christopher Hixon

15-year-old student Luke Hoyer

14-year-old student Cara Loughran

14-year-old student Gina Montalto

17-year-old student Joaquin Oliver

14-year-old student Alaina Petty

18-year-old student Meadow Pollack

17-year-old student Helena Ramsay

14-year-old student Alexander Schachter

16-year-old student Carmen Schentrup

15-year-old student Peter Wang.

Charges were 17 counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Oliver O'Connell18 July 2022 16:15
1658156964

The moment-by-moment retelling of the events of 14 February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is extremely difficult to hear for parents and families of the victims. Many are wiping away tears, holding hands, or have heads bowed.

(Law & Crime)
Oliver O'Connell18 July 2022 16:09
1658156226

Mr Satz describes how Cruz had been planning to be a school shooter even before November 2017 — when his adoptive mother passed away. He had been living with the Sneed family and had previously been a student at the school.

He took an Uber to the school that day and entered the 1200 building. Inside, a student called Christopher McKenna, who had a hall pass from his teacher, walks into the stairwell as Cruz is preparing his rifle.

Cruz says to him: “You better get out of here, something bad is about to happen.”

Mr McKenna runs to find help as the shooting begins. Mr Satz continues by describing how Cruz shot and killed or wounded each of his victims firing down the hallways and through the windows of the doors to classrooms.

Many of the family members of Cruz’s victims are in the gallery and are visibly emotional. A woman leaves the court in tears.

Oliver O'Connell18 July 2022 15:57
1658155288

Prosecution opening statement underway

The prosecution’s opening statement is now underway.

Speaking on behalf of the state of Florida is Michael Satz. He begins by talking about the cellphone video Cruz made three days before the massacre.

Mr Satz says in the video Cruz says: “Hello, my name is Nik. I’m going to be the next school shooter of 2018. My goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15 ... It’s going to be a big event.”

He continues by describing the location and layout of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus in Parkland, as well as the locations of security cameras in the hallways of the “1200 building” or “Freshman building” where the shooting occurred.

Mr Satz explains the cameras were motion activated and the jury will be shown footage of the day that Cruz killed 14 students and three members of staff and injured a further 17 people.

Oliver O'Connell18 July 2022 15:41
1658154776

Included in the instructions to the jury are rules regarding mitigating circumstances and aggravating factors and how each should be considered and what weight they should give both.

Judge Scherer also explains that any notes taken are for each individual juror alone and will be destroyed after the trial.

Oliver O'Connell18 July 2022 15:32
1658154125

Judge Scherer is reading instructions to the jurors about how they cannot discuss the case or do their own investigation or research.

They are not allowed to watch the news or discuss or post anything about the case on social media or talk to anyone about the trial, even with close family.

Oliver O'Connell18 July 2022 15:22
1658153495

Jury entering courtroom

After the judge’s decision not to dismiss the juror — which the prosecution team did not seem to like — the jury is brought into the courtroom and sworn in.

Nikolas Cruz stands with his legal team at the beginning of his sentencing trial for the 2018 Parkland massacre

(Law & Crime)
Oliver O'Connell18 July 2022 15:11
1658152985

Crowded courtroom as trial begins

After a long side-bar between the legal teams and Judge Scherer, audio is switched on in the courtroom and Judge Scherer reminds everyone of the etiquette for those watching the case. Only media will be allowed to use electronic devices and there is to be no talking in the gallery or walking around.

There are six attorneys seated for the state of Florida and five for Cruz. A total of 22 jurors have been seated including alternates.

Proceedings begin with Judge Scherer questioning one of the jurors regarding a report she had been heard discussing the case while at a doctor’s office, including giving her opinion of the death penalty.

The juror says under oath the report is not true.

Oliver O'Connell18 July 2022 15:03

