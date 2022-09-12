Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial: What we’ve learned so far

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sentencing trial for mass shooter Nikolas Cruz resumed on Monday as jurors weigh whether to sentence him to life in prison or to death for carrying out one of the worst school shootings in American history.

On Valentine’s Day 2018, Cruz traveled to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

There, the then-19-year-old stalked all three floors of the freshman building, shooting and killing 17 students and staff members.

Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Now, the jury will decide whether to hand him the death penalty or to sentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors spent three weeks presenting graphic details of how Cruz plotted and carried out the attack, footage of him calmly going to a nearby Subway and McDonald’s in the immediate aftermath and heartbreaking testimony from the victims’ families.

The defence is now presenting its case, where it is seeking to show that Cruz suffered from behavioural and developmental issues and endured a troubled upbringing – and did not receive the appropriate help he needed.

Here’s what we have learned so far in the trial:

Graphic surveillance footage shows murderous rampage

At the start of the sentencing trial, graphic surveillance footage was played in court of Cruz carrying out his murderous rampage.

The video, taken from security cameras inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Valentine’s Day 2018, showed Cruz stalking the corridors of the three-storey freshman building, shooting students and staff members.

Prosecutors said it showed Cruz shooting some victims multiple times at point-blank range and returning to wounded victims to kill them with a second hail of bullets.

Nikolas Cruz pictured in court on 12 September (© South Florida Sun Sentinel 2022)

Jurors were seen putting their hands to their faces as they watched the 15-minute recording, which has no sound. The gallery – where the victims’ families sat – were not able to see it.

Horrifying cellphone footage captured by a terrified student was also shown in court.

In it, shots were heard ringing out and a voice was heard saying: “Someone help me.”

Cruz warned student ‘things were about to get bad’

Several survivors of the shooting took the stand to relive their harrowing experiences that day, with one student recounting how Cruz warned him “things were about to get bad” moments before the massacre began.

Christopher McKenna, a freshman student at the time, testified that he bumped into Cruz in the stairwell of the freshman building on his way to the restroom. Cruz was holding his semi-automatic rifle.

“He said get out of here. Things are about to get bad,” Mr McKenna recalled.

Mr McKenna ran out of the building and told school football coach Aaron Feis what had happened.

Mr Feis took Mr McKenna away from the scene and ran towards the building in the direction of the shooting, where he became one of Cruz’s first victims.

The court also heard from students William Olson, Alex Dworet and Kheshava Manhapuram – who were all sat in the same English class that Mr McKenna had left when Cruz shot through the walls and door. They were all shot but survived.

In traumatic testimony, the survivors recounted seeing their friend Alex Schacter slumped over his desk after being fatally struck by bullets. Alaina Petty and Alyssa Alhadeff, both 14, also died in the classroom.

Former student Christopher McKenna identifies Nikolas Cruz as the man he saw moments before the mass shooting (REUTERS)

Survivors from another classroom also testified how they were in a Holocaust history lesson when Cruz began shooting through the door.

Teacher Ivy Schamis broke down in tears as she told the court how student Nick Dworet correctly answered a question seconds before he was shot dead.

“It was really seconds later that the barrel of that AR-15 just ambushed our classroom. It came right through that glass panel and was just shooting everywhere. It was very loud. Very frightening. I kept thinking about these kids who should not be experiencing this at all,” she testified.

Three students were wounded in her class and two were killed: Dworet and Helena Ramsay, both 17.

Footage shows Cruz in McDonald’s minutes after shooting

Chilling surveillance footage played in court captured how Cruz calmly carried on with his day moments after murdering 17 students and staff members.

Following the massacre, Cruz fled the school grounds by hiding in plain sight among the terrified students.

He then casually walked to a nearby Subway for a drink where he was captured on surveillance footage strolling up to the counter to buy a cherry and blue ice drink – just 25 minutes after he stopped shooting.

He then went to a nearby McDonald’s, where – unbeknown to both at the time – he sat directly opposite and chatted to the brother of one of the students he had just shot.

In surveillance footage from the McDonald’s, student John Wilford is seen entering the restaurant and sitting in a booth on his own. Minutes later, Cruz calmly strolls inside and sits in the same booth directly opposite Mr Wilford – despite there being several empty booths around them.

Surveillance video shown in court of Nikolas Cruz in McDonald’s soon after the shooting (Getty Images)

After a few moments, the two appear to exchange words.

Mr Wilford, who was in ninth grade at the time, testified that he had evacuated the school and arranged to meet his mother at the McDonald’s. They hadn’t been able to get in contact with his sister Madeleine Wilford.

He was waiting for his mother, when Cruz came and sat with him. He said he assumed Cruz was also a student at the school because he was wearing a Douglas JROTC shirt and had no idea that Cruz was responsible for the attack.

He said he started speaking to Cruz about what had happened but Cruz “didn’t really say much” and just sat with his “head down”.

When Mr Wilford went to leave, he said Cruz asked him for a ride but he told him no, because he was worried about his sister.

Surveillance video shown in court of Nikolas Cruz in Subway buying a drink minutes after the shooting (Getty Images)

At the time, Madeleine was in grave condition after Cruz had shot her four times. She survived the attack.

Cruz was arrested around one hour after the massacre, when he was spotted by a police officer walking along a nearby road.

Jurors shown weapon used to murder 17

The AR-15-style rifle used by Cruz to murder 17 students and staff members was brought into the courtroom and shown to the jury.

Cruz fired more than 100 bullets in just seven minutes as he stalked the three floors of the freshman building, jurors heard.

He then left the black Smith & Wesson M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle on top of his tactical vest on the landing of the third-floor stairwell and fled the school.

Five gun magazines containing 160 bullets were left inside the vest.

Cruz also had a police ID card his late adoptive father Roger Cruz had been issued by a New York department.

Michael Morrison, the former owner of Sunrise Tactical Supply, is shown the gun used by Nikolas Cruz in the attack (AP)

Jurors also heard testimony from Michael Morrison, the owner of Sunrise Tactical Supply in Coral Springs, who sold Cruz the gun in February 2017 – one year before the massacre.

When the store owner asked Cruz what he was going to do with it, he said Cruz told him he planned to “go shooting with my friends during the weekend”.

He testified that he saw no red flags in his interactions with the then-18-year-old and Cruz’s firearms application was approved by Florida. In the aftermath of the massacre, the state raised the minimum age to legally purchase firearms from 18 to 21.

Victims’ families give heartbreaking impact statements

Family members of Cruz’s victims took the stand to give gut-wrenching victim impact statements as the prosecution rested its case.

In one heartbreaking moment, the son of Chris Hixon — the school’s athletic director and wrestling coach who died trying to save students — appeared alongside his mother to tell the jury about his father.

“I miss him,” Corey, who has special needs, said through tears before hugging his mother Debbi.

“Every Saturday we ran to Dunkin’ Donuts and walked back.”

Corey Hixon and his mother Debbi Hixon as they give their victim impact statement (REUTERS)

The father of one of the other victims shouted with anger and grief as he took the stand to speak about life without his 14-year-old daughter Alyssa Alhadeff.

Dr Ilan Alhadeff told jurors about her “infectious laugh that I can only get to watch now on TikTok videos”.

“My first-born daughter, daddy’s girl was taken from me!” he shouted.

“I get to watch my friends, my neighbors, colleagues spend time enjoying their daughters, enjoying all the normal milestones, taking in the normal joys and I only get to watch videos or go to the cemetery to see my daughter.”

One of Alyssa’s two younger brothers was too young to understand her death when it happened, but now “asks to go see his sister at the cemetery from time to time”. “This is not normal!” said Dr Alhadeff.

Jurors tour scene of massacre

At the end of the prosecution’s case, jurors were taken to the high school to tour the site of the massacre.

In the aftermath of the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting, the 1200 freshman building was closed off and preserved exactly as it was that day.

The building still had blood on the floors, bullet holes in the walls and doors and Valentine’s Day gifts abandoned in the chaos.

The only thing removed from the scene in the wake of the shooting were the victims’ bodies and their personal items, such as school backpacks.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer told jurors that the visit would help them analyse the evidence presented in the trial. Local officials plan to tear down the school after the trial.

Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on 15 February 2018 (AP)

Court hears that biological mother ‘poisoned’ him in womb

The defence began its case by calling witnesses to testify that Cruz’s biological mother Brenda Woodard abused alcohol and drugs while pregnant – as his legal team seeks to argue that he suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD).

Cruz’s biological half-sister Danielle Woodard testified that her brother was born from their mother’s “polluted womb”, telling jurors that she saw her mother smoke cigarettes, drink and smoke crack while pregnant with him.

The mass killer’s older sister was led into court in handcuffs as she awaits trial over an alleged carjacking of an elderly woman.

Woodard shares the same biological mother as Cruz but they did not grow up together as Cruz was adopted as a baby by Lynda and Roger Cruz while Woodard lived on and off with their mother.

In opening statements, Cruz’s attorney Melisa McNeill also spoke of his apparent FASD saying that his brain is “irretrievably broken” because his biological mother “poisoned him in the womb”.

“His brain is broken. He is a damaged human being,” said Ms McNeill.

She detailed how his mother – who put him up for adoption – was homeless, an alcoholic, drug addict and working as a prosititue when she fell pregnant with him. “His prenatal vitamins consisted of... Bum wine, crack cocaine and cigarettes,” she said.

An undated photograph of Brenda Woodard, the biological mother of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, shown in court (Getty Images)

Shooter accused of ‘inappropriately touching’ young girl

Cruz was accused of “inappropriately touching” a young girl years before he carried out the high school massacre, jurors heard.

Finai Browd testified that she and Lynda Cruz became best friends when they both lived in New York in the 1980s. The friends then both moved to Florida with their husbands and deliberately lived near each other.

Around the same time that Lynda and Roger adopted Nikolas and then his biological half-brother Zachary, Ms Browd and her husband also adopted children.

Both of their families were very close and their children would spend a lot of time together, she said.

But, at one point, she said there was “an incident with Nikolas... inappropriate touching” of a young girl.

When questioned further about the incident under cross-examination, Ms Browd said that Cruz had “tried to put his hand in [the girl’s] shirt and “tried to watch her shower”. The girl was around six or seven years old at the time.

Cruz’s adoptive mother Lynda instantly put a stop to it, Ms Browd said. “Lynda had nipped it in the bud right away,” she said.

The former family friend said that Cruz was “aggressive” from a young age and had “tantrums” unlike those of a typical child, which meant other children “didn’t want to be around” him.

Cruz also had trouble eating and communicating and wore diapers until he was five years old, she testified.

Cruz watched his father die

Jurors heard how Cruz watched his adoptive father Roger die when he was just five years old, running and telling his mother “daddy’s dead”.

One day in August 2004, Roger was in the den of the family home with Nikolas and his younger brother Zachary while Lynda was in the kitchen making lunch, Ms Browd testified.

Suddenly, Nikolas – who was almost six at the time – ran past Lynda crying. When she asked her son if he was upset because his father had yelled at him, Cruz allegedly gave a harrowing response.

“As clear as sunshine he said, ‘No, Daddy is dead,’” said Ms Browd.

At that moment, she said Lynda told her she ran into the den and found her husband dead on the couch. He had suffered a heart attack.

Nikolas Cruz as a child with his adoptive parents Lynda and Roger (AP)

After Roger’s death, Lynda was left to raise the two boys alone.

Ms Browd testified that Nikolas and Zachary went to a grief support group with other children after witnessing the traumatic incident. Jurors previously heard in courtroom testimony that Cruz was not given grief counseling until four years after Roger’s death.

Neighbour says Cruz went on toad ‘killing spree’

Paul Gold, a former neighbour of the Cruz family, testified that Cruz once went on a “killing spree” of all the toads in the neighbourhood when one of the family’s dogs died because it had eaten a toad.

“He tried to kill every toad in the neighbourhood,” he said.

Mr Gold lived next door to the Cruz family in Parkland from 2008 to 2011 and stayed in contact with them even after moving out of the neighobourhood.

He testified that Cruz would have “episodes” where he would “lose his temper and break things and seem out of his mind”, saying that it seemed “almost like it was another person who had done it”.

Lynda Cruz confided in him that she was “scared” of her son, he said.

“She told me she was scared of him,” he testified. “She told me not to believe the nice appearance he had and angelic ways and that he would turn and do bad things. And she was a little afraid of him at some times.”

When Lynda died in November 2017, Mr Gold testified that Cruz was “very upset” that only five people had shown up for her funeral.

Paul Gold, a former neighbour, testified that Cruz once went on a toad ‘killing spree’ (© South Florida Sun Sentinel 2022)

Cruz and Zachary initially moved in with Mr Gold’s ex-partner Rocxanne Deschamps but Cruz had to leave the home just one month later after the police were called over an alleged fight with Ms Deschamps’ son.

Three months after Lynda’s death, Cruz carried out the massacre.

Under cross-examination, Mr Gold was grilled about jailhouse phone calls with Cruz where they discussed making a movie about the mass murderer’s life.