Nikolas Cruz has been in contact with Sandy Hook victim’s mother, defence tells sentencing trial
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has been in contact with the mother of a Sandy Hook victim, the defence has told his sentencing trial.
Lead public defender Melisa McNeill said during her opening statement that Cruz had been in touch with Scarlett Lewis. Her son Jesse, 6, was killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on 14 December 2012, when 20 children and six staff members were murdered.
Cruz has been convicted of killing 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018.
Ms McNeill and her defence team are arguing that Cruz should be sentenced to life in prison instead of receiving the death penalty.
At the age of 19, Cruz was behind one of the deadliest school shootings in the history of the US. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.
Cruz studied at Stoneman before being sent to an adult learning centre in February 2017.
More follows...
