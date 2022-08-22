✕ Close Son of Parkland shooting victim gives heartbreaking impact statement at trial

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The defence team representing Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is set to present their case for their client on Monday at his sentencing trial.

Led by lead public defender Melisa McNeill, the team is hoping to get Cruz off with a sentence of life in prison rather than the death penalty.

Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.

Cruz was a student at the school with a string of disciplinary issues until February 2017, when he was sent to an adult learning centre.

The defence is expected to present Cruz’s troubled upbringing as reason to deliver a life sentence rather than the death penalty, which will reportedly include citations of his mental health, bullying and the deaths of both his adoptive father when he was 5 and his adoptive mother’s four months before the deadly Valentine’s Day attack.