Parkland verdict - live: Juror ‘threatened’ during deliberation over Nikolas Cruz sentence
Tensions boiled over in the jury room, according to a new court filing
Parkland shooting: Nikolas Cruz listens as verdict read out in court
A juror in Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial allegedly informed a court staffer that she was threatened by a fellow panel member during deliberation over the Parkland shooter’s fate.
Prosecutors raised alarm about the perceived threat in a filing asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to launch an investigation hours after the jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz on Thursday.
“Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,” states the filing, obtained by CNN.
The development comes as other members of the jury have spoken of their frustration at being unable to convince a sole “holdout” that Cruz deserved the death penalty.
Foreperson Benjamin Thomas told CBS Miami that one juror had been adamant from the beginning of deliberations that Cruz should not receive capital punishment because he was mentally ill.
The juror has since denied claims in a filing to the court that she had made up her mind about the sentence before hearing the evidence.
Prosecutors seek probe into claims juror was threatened
A day after Nikolas Cruz was spared the death penalty, we’re learning more about tensions among jury members during their deliberations.
A juror has alleged to the court that she was threatened by a fellow juror - and prosecutors have asked Judge Elizabeth Scherer to investigate.
Juror who prevented Nikolas Cruz getting death penalty defends herself
A juror who saved Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty has denied claims from the jury pool that she “had already made up my mind on voting for life before the trial started”.
Cruz will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole for killing 17 and injuring 17
British mother slams Cruz verdict
The British mother of student killed in the Parkland shooting shared her outrage at Thursday’s verdict at a press conference shortly after it was announced.
Anne Ramsay, whose daughter Helena was among more than a dozen killed in the 2018 Florida massacre, said she felt “let down” by the jury in an emotional address following the verdict.
“Today I believe justice was not done,” she said.
Helena, who was born in England but moved to the US when she was a child, was just 17 when she died trying to protect a friend as Cruz opened fire in their classroom.
Anne Ramsay, whose 17-year-old daughter was among victims of killer Nikolas Cruz, does not believe justice was done
Prosecutors call for probe into juror ‘threat'
Prosecutors who sought the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz have alleged one of the jurors felt threatened by a fellow panel member during deliberation.
The state filed a motion shortly after Thursday’s verdict asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to compel authorities to interview the juror, who was not named.
“Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,” states the filing, obtained by CNN.
The filing does not indicate how the juror voted in the final sentence recommendation or any additional circumstances around the perceived threat.
The deliberation process came under scrutiny almost immediately after the verdict was announced as the father of one of the Parkland shooting victims, Ryan Petty, claimed it came down to just one vote.
Jury foreperson Benjamin Thomas later told CBS Miami that there was one “holdout” juror against the death penalty from the start of deliberation. Two others later joined that juror in voting for a life sentence without parole, Mr Thomas said.
Parkland survivors demand Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School be torn down
As families of the victims shared outrage at the verdict, survivors of the 2018 massacre took to Twitter to demand the demolition of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which has sat vacant ever since.
‘They better tear that building down today,’ former student says
Families furious after Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty
“What a load of hogwash. There were no mitigating circumstances,” Ilan Alhadeff said after a jury recommended a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
“He’s not a human being. He’s an animal.”
‘I’m stunned. I’m devastated. There are 17 victims that did not receive justice today,’ Fred Guttenberg says
A timeline of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
Nikolas Cruz was 19 when he arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February 2018 bearing a legally-purchased AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and gunned down 14 students and three members of staff in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in American history.
Here is a timeline of events.
Former student sentenced to life in prison for attack that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018
Parkland survivor David Hogg: remember the victims
Prominent gun-control activist and Parkland survivor David Hogg said in a tweet that the victims of the 2012 school shooting should remain the focus after Nikolas Cruz’s life imprisonment verdict on Thursday.
“Who actually deserves your attention,” Mr Hogg tweeted before naming the 17 victims of the 2012 shooting.
Juror who voted for life imprisonment will ‘regret that for the rest of his life’
The father of Parkland victim Alex Schachter said the sole juror who dissented from sentencing Nikolas Cruz to death would regret the decision.
“I think that that one juror who voted for life is going to regret that for the rest of his life,” Max Schachter said outside court.
Mr Schachter said the pre-meditated, calculating manner in which Cruz had executed 17 people and injured 17 at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in 2012 meant the death penalty was the only correct verdict.
The key witnesses jurors didn’t hear from
In a move that caught the entire courtroom off guard, Nikolas Cruz’s defence team announced it was resting its case in his sentencing trial after calling less than a third of its expected witnesses.
The 23-year-old mass murderer’s legal team previously said it planned to call around 80 witnesses to the stand as they try to convince jurors to sentence him to life in prison instead of to death.
But, at the start of the 14 September court session, Cruz’s lead attorney Melisa McNeill suddenly revealed that the defence was resting – after calling only around 25 witnesses.
With the defence resting, jurors will no longer hear from several widely anticipated witnesses
