A teenager, who had just graduated high school, was enjoying the last moments of summer before he joined the military when he disappeared from a party and was found dead at the side of a highway.

Nearly seven months on, Noah Presgrove’s family is still waiting for answers, with the investigation having seemingly gone quiet.

The 19-year-old was found wearing nothing but an odd pair of shoes on the side of US 81 in Jefferson County, Oklahoma on Labor Day 2023. He had vanished from a multi-day party he was attending with friends around a mile away.

While the Oklahoma Highway Patrol described his death as “suspicious” in mid-September, there have been very few updates since.

Now Noah’s family is speaking out, revealing gruesome details about the young man’s body after it was found.

“There was a wound to the back of his head, different skull fractures. He had ribs broken, and it was all on the left side,” his aunt Robyn Smith told NewsNation earlier this week.

Noah’s teeth were found scattered on the ground, she said, while he had rashes from road gravel on his shoulder and hip.

Ms Smith said her nephew’s body was severely bruised and swollen when the family saw it at the funeral home, with his fingertips appearing to be “shredded”.

“They said that they didn’t think that this was from a vehicle,” Ms Smith told the outlet. “There was no indication of any kind of injuries to the lower half of his body.”

Cousins who spoke to KFOR described Noah as “fearless”, “goofy”, and “hilarious”.

The 19-year-old had just graduated from Comanche High School and had plans to join the military, his family said.

At the four-day party, Noah had told a friend he wanted to go for a walk, but could not find one of his shoes, so he took another instead.

What happened after that remains a mystery, with relatives saying they have not been allowed to see the Medical Examiner’s report, which gives the cause of Noah’s death.

“At the end of the day, what we know is that he lost his life,” cousin Lindsay Fowler told KFOR.

“He was found on the side of the highway. And it appears that he was dumped there and someone knows what happened. And we want to know what happened.”

Relatives feel that instead of answers, the OHP has left them in the dark.

Many of Noah’s cousins, aunts and grandparents have been active on a Facebook page called “Justice for Noah Presgrave”, seeking to raise awareness of his case and pressure authorities for answers.

A spokesperson for the OHP would only tell The Independent that “the investigation is still ongoing”, while the OSBI deferred to the OHP.