Woman shot through peephole of NYC apartment

An NYC woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot through a peephole in her apartment door.

The NYPD say the 37-year-old victim heard a knock at the door of her apartment on the Upper West Side in the New York Housing Authority’s Frederick Douglass Houses.

The woman went to answer the door and told police she heard a gunshot, and was struck in the left eye.

She was seen clutching her eye as she was carried to an ambulance, and was rushed to hospital where she remains in a stable but critical condition.

The NYPD are yet to make any arrests in the case, and say they believe the woman was not the intended target.

Sources told theNew York Post the shooter could have been looking for a relative of the victim.

In 2018, Bronx woman Wendy Martinez was shot dead while looking through the peephole of her apartment in Concourse Village.

The gunman in that case was reportedly targeting Martinez’s son, who was on trial for the murder of a gang member.