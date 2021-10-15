NYPD officer charged with murder in love-triangle shooting

An NYPD officer has been charged with murder and attempted murder for the alleged double shooting of her ex-girlfriend and the woman’s new partner, police say.

Yvonne Wu, 31, is accused of shooting former partner Jenni Li and Jamie Liang at Li’s home in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, on Wednesday night after lying in wait for the couple for several hours.

Ms Li, 23, was found in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the torso, while Ms Liang, 24, was found on the floor of the living room with at least one shot to the chest.

Both women were rushed to NYU Langone hospital in Brooklyn, but Ms Liang died from her wounds. Ms Li is expected to recover.

Officer Wu, a five-year NYPD veteran who works at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, had reportedly broken up with Ms Li three weeks ago after a two-year relationship.

Yvonne Wu has been charged over the double shooting of her ex-girlfriend and her new partner (Supplied)

She was off duty when the shooting took place.

Officer Wu could be seen being frisked by fellow police officers on Wednesday evening in cellphone footage posted online.

A GoFundme page has been set up to help Ms Liang’s family with funeral costs.

WATCH: 31yo off-duty cop Yvonne Wu is seen being frisked by fellow officers last night. NYPD says she confessed to shooting her ex GF & fatally shooting that woman’s new GF.



Source says Wu was possessive of her ex. She waited for the two inside the house she used to share w/ ex pic.twitter.com/d5UTnMLigl — John Dias (@JohnBDias) October 14, 2021

“Jamie was a 24–year-old dental student at NYU who had a bright future ahead of her,” the page, which has raised more than $33,000, says.

“She was loved by so many and filled every room with her kindness and lively spirit. We live to honor all the joy that she brought to the lives of her family and friends.”