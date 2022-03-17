400 bulletproof vests bound for Ukraine stolen in New York

Hundreds of bulletproof vests donated to Ukrainians fighting against Russia were reportedly stolen from a New York nonprofit.

New York police said the 400 vests were being stored in Manhattan’s East Village when they were discovered missing on Wednesday night, according to The New York Post.

Officers arrived to find a break-in at the Second Avenue building, near 12th Street. The vests were being stored in a hallway area, visible from the street, in a building listed as the address for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, according to The Post.

Police sources told the outlet that the bulletproof vests were donated by the Suffolk County Sherriff’s Office as part of the effort to defend against the Russian invasion.

The Suffolk County Sherriff was investigating the report, but spokeswoman Vicki DiStefano said they weren’t yet able to confirm the stolen items were donated by their office.

"It is despicable that someone would break into a building and steal supplies and materials intended to aid those affected by this humanitarian crisis,” Ms DiStefano said.

“We offer the NYPD any assistance it needs in locating these stolen items.”

The White House this week announced an additional $800m in weapons to Ukraine fighters, including 25,000 sets of body armour and 25,000 helmets.

More lethal assistance in the latest round of equipment includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 2,000 Javelin, 1,000 light anti-armour weapons, and 6,000 AT-4 anti-armour systems: 100 Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems; 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, and 400 shotguns; And over 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds.