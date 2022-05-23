NYPD release first images of suspected subway shooter

The NYPD have released the first images of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on the New York subway.

Goldman Sachs investment banker Daniel Enriquez, 48, was shot in an unprovoked attack on a Manhattan-bound Q train as it approached Canal St station on Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

🚨We need all eyes on this.@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a “Q” train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday.



Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/pyHw4XYF97 — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) May 23, 2022

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell released several surveillance images of the suspected shooter while appealing for help from the public.

“We need all eyes on this,” Ms Sewell said in a tweet.

“NYPD Detectives need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a ‘Q’ train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday.”

The suspect was wearing a white face mask, a dark-coloured jacket, light-colored pants and white sneakers.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell has appealed for the public’s help to identify the suspected gunman (NYPD)

The gunman was pacing the train’s last car “and, without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range,” Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s chief of department, said, citing witnesses.

The shooter fled the train at the Canal Street station in Manhattan and remains at large, with police reviewing security footage to identify him.

Mr Enriquez’s sister Griselda Vile was critical of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ efforts to combat soaring gun violence in the city.

Daniel Enriquez was shot dead on a New York City subway train on Sunday (Griselda Vile via New York Times)

“I wish you guys would go back to Mayor Adams and tell him the city is not safe,” she told the New York Post. “My brother just became a statistic on the way to the city.”

“I want every New Yorker to realise this could be your reality tomorrow — your worst nightmare could come true,” she said.

Since taking office on 1 January, Mayor Adams has made cracking down on violent crime the number one priority of his administration.

Anyone with information about Mr Enriquez’s shooting is asked to call the Crimestoppers hotline on 800-577-TIPS.