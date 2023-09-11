NYPD release pictures of man and woman suspected of repeatedly stabbing subway passenger on train
A 32-year-old man was stabbed throughout the body with cutting instruments
Surveillance footage shows the two suspects approaching the man at a subway station
The NYPD has released pictures of a man and a woman suspected of repeatedly stabbing a man on the platform of a Bronx subway station last week.
A 32-year-old man was stabbed at around 9.20pm on 1 September on the northbound 5 train platform of the Prospect Avenue train station in Longwood, Bronx.
The passenger was approached by a man and a woman who allegedly repeatedly stabbed him throughout the body with cutting instruments.
The suspects fled the scene, officials said.
The victim was taken to hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.
A search is underway to find the man and the woman.
Police are offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.
Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
It comes after three women were attacked in a string of Manhattan subway slashings in New York in June.
Police said they believed the same man was responsible for all three attacks.
According to the NYPD, the man attacked two women at the 86th Street and Lexington Avenue station, before slashing the leg of a third woman while riding a southbound 4 train.