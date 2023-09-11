Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The NYPD has released pictures of a man and a woman suspected of repeatedly stabbing a man on the platform of a Bronx subway station last week.

A 32-year-old man was stabbed at around 9.20pm on 1 September on the northbound 5 train platform of the Prospect Avenue train station in Longwood, Bronx.

The passenger was approached by a man and a woman who allegedly repeatedly stabbed him throughout the body with cutting instruments.

The NYPD has released pictures of a man and a woman suspected of repeatedly stabbing a man (NYPD)

The suspects fled the scene, officials said.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.

A search is underway to find the man and the woman.

Police are offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

It comes after three women were attacked in a string of Manhattan subway slashings in New York in June.

Police said they believed the same man was responsible for all three attacks.

According to the NYPD, the man attacked two women at the 86th Street and Lexington Avenue station, before slashing the leg of a third woman while riding a southbound 4 train.