Man dies after his pants were trapped between subway doors in New York station

Man in his 30s dies after being dragged on to tracks at Avenue M station in Brooklyn

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 16 June 2022 17:43
Comments
<p>The man’s pants became trapped in a subway door (file photo) </p>

The man’s pants became trapped in a subway door (file photo)

(Associated Press)

A New York man has died after his pants were caught in a subway door, dragging him onto tracks and into the path of an oncoming train.

The man in his 30s was exiting a northbound Q train at the Avenue M station in Brooklyn when his clothing became caught in a door just before midnight on Wednesday, NYPD said in a statement.

As the Q train pulled out of the station, the man was pulled onto tracks and struck by a second northbound Q train, authorities said.

He was rushed to Brooklyn’s Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1am.

Recommended

Police were unable to provide a description of the type of clothing he was wearing at the time.

The MTA said travel on the line was disrupted for several hours after the fatal incident.

The New York mass transit system has seen an increase in violent incidents so far in 2022.

On Saturday, a man was arrested after allegedly carrying out two unprovoked stabbings on the 7 train in Queens in the space of 24 hours.

Crime figures released last week from the NYPD shows offenses on the transit system are up by 53 per cent in 2022 compared with last year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in