Man dies after his pants were trapped between subway doors in New York station

A New York man has died after his pants were caught in a subway door, dragging him onto tracks and into the path of an oncoming train.

The man in his 30s was exiting a northbound Q train at the Avenue M station in Brooklyn when his clothing became caught in a door just before midnight on Wednesday, NYPD said in a statement.

As the Q train pulled out of the station, the man was pulled onto tracks and struck by a second northbound Q train, authorities said.

He was rushed to Brooklyn’s Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1am.

Police were unable to provide a description of the type of clothing he was wearing at the time.

The MTA said travel on the line was disrupted for several hours after the fatal incident.

The New York mass transit system has seen an increase in violent incidents so far in 2022.

On Saturday, a man was arrested after allegedly carrying out two unprovoked stabbings on the 7 train in Queens in the space of 24 hours.

Crime figures released last week from the NYPD shows offenses on the transit system are up by 53 per cent in 2022 compared with last year.