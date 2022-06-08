A man has been caught on CCTV hurling a woman onto the tracks of the New York City subway in an unprovoked attack.

The altercation took place on Sunday (5 June) in the Bronx and footage shows the suspect grabbing a 52-year-old woman by the shoulders and pushing her onto the ground and down onto the tracks before casually walking away.

Law enforcement says the shove was entirely unprovoked and the NYPD are now appealing for information.

The woman’s injuries included a broken collar bone and lacerations to her arm and head.

