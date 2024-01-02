Ex-NYPD captain allegedly shoots motorist in leg in road rage incident

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A retired New York Police Department captain allegedly shot a man in the leg during a road rage incident in Brooklyn on New Year’s Eve.

According to the New York Post, the former official left his post in October after serving 18 years, due to a disability pension. The outlet did not reveal the retired officer’s identity or the identity of the motorist he allegedly shot.

The newspaper reported that the former official had been driving a Toyota Corolla on Coney Island Avenue near Brighton Beach around 2.15pm on Sunday, when he crashed into a 22-year-old driving a Mercedes Benz.

According to the outlet, both the retired captain and the man he crashed into emerged from their vehicles and engaged in an argument. At one point, the former officer allegedly pulled out a gun and discharged a round, striking the motorist in the left leg.

The man was later transported to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, where he was reportedly listed as being in a stable condition.

According to The Post, the retired captain was taken to the same facility. It remains unclear if the former official will face charges.

The Independent has reached out to the New York City Police Department for comment.