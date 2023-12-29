Moment NYPD officers save man who fell onto subway tracks

Two New York City police officers helped save a man who had fallen onto the subway tracks on 26 December, two months after they saved a woman trapped under a pier.

The NYPD officers were inspecting Carroll Street F/G subway station the day after Christmas when they saw a man lose his footing and fall onto the subway tracks, body camera footage of the incident shows.

They ran to the 55-year-old man, who was standing but unable to climb back onto the platform while complaining of pain.

One officer jumped onto the tracks while the second officer pulled the man back onto the platform.