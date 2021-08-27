Video of gunman firing into hair salon released by New York police

Video footage of a masked gunman shooting into a New York hair salon shows terrified customers and salon workers scrambling for cover as bullets shattered the glass storefront.

The attack took place during the late afternoon on Wednesday, at the Bousso African Hair Salon on Staten Island, and was captured on surveillance camera.

The New York City Police Department released the shocking footage, which shows two men approaching the busy salon, and one of them shooting through the front window before both fled on foot.

Two victims were left wounded from the attack. A 17-year-old girl’s head was grazed by a bullet, and a 35-year-old woman was hit twice in the buttocks, said police.

Both were taken to a local hospital in stable condition and were expected to recover.

The video shows the two men, both masked and dressed in black hoodies, walking towards the salon before stopping and looking through the window.

As the clip switches to footage taken from inside the salon, one of the men can then be seen lifting his gun and firing through the storefront window, shattering the glass.

Many of the salon’s stylists and customers are shown rushing to the back of the shop to avoid the bullets while others duck to the ground.

One of the men ran off down the street, while the gunman carried on firing, following him a few moments later.

NYPD released the footage on their Twitter account with an appeal for information, saying the gunman was wanted for assault.