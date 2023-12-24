Ocala mall shooting suspect seen in new photos as manhunt continues

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police posted photos asking for help identifying the suspect-at-large after a “targeted” shooting at a mall in Ocala, Florida, left one person dead and another injured.

The unidentified shooter opened fire around 3.40pm on Saturday at Paddock Mall. Ocala Police posted three photos of a “person of interest” hours after the incident, showing a Black male wearing all black, with white sneakers and a red cap.

Officials asked the public for information that could lead to an arrest and offered a $3,000 reward.

At a press conference on Saturday evening, police said they believed the fatal shooting was a “targeted act” and that the man who died was the intended target. After opening fire, authorities said the suspect “fled the mall being undetected.”

While the manhunt for the suspect continues, police identified the victim killed as 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron, 40. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and we are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice,” officials wrote.

It is still unclear if and how the victim and the suspect knew one another.

The shooting left another woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. The unnamed victim “was taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries,” police wrote.

This shooting was “the worst thing we can imagine this time of the year,” an officer said during the press conference. Authorities also asked for those at the mall who may have witnessed the tragedy to provide information.

Police said they received reports of an “active shooter” around 3.40pm on Saturday after shoppers heard “multiple shots fired.” By 4.20pm, officials announced that the shooting was no longer active.

As of Sunday morning, the search for the suspect was ongoing.