Oklahoma executes Michael Smith for 2002 murders even as he maintained innocence

Oklahoma has executed Michael Smith for two murders the state said he committed in 2002.

His time of death was 10.02am CT. He was executed by lethal injection using doses of midazolam, vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride, officials with the Department of Corrections said.

Prosecutors believe that Smith killed Janet Moore, 41, and Sharath Pulluru, 22, in fatal shootings during February of 2002.

This is a developing story...