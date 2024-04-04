Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oklahoma executes Michael Smith for 2002 murders even as he maintained innocence

Smith was executed for two murders officials say he committed in 2002

Michelle Del Rey
Thursday 04 April 2024 16:44
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2021, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Michael Dewayne Smith, who is scheduled to be executed on April 4, 2024. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File) (AP)

Oklahoma has executed Michael Smith for two murders the state said he committed in 2002.

His time of death was 10.02am CT. He was executed by lethal injection using doses of midazolam, vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride, officials with the Department of Corrections said.

Prosecutors believe that Smith killed Janet Moore, 41, and Sharath Pulluru, 22, in fatal shootings during February of 2002.

This is a developing story...

