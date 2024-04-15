Suspect in murders of missing mothers is ‘grandmother of one victim’s children’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the four people arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering two women in Oklahoma is the paternal grandmother to one of the victim’s children.

Tifany Machel Adams, 54, was arrested on Saturday after two bodies, believed to be Veronica Butler and her friend Jilian Kelley, were discovered.

The women vanished two weeks ago on the way to pick up their children.

Ms Adams is grandmother to Ms Butler’s two children, aged six and eight, KVII reported. NewsNation also reported that the children may have recently stayed with their grandmother, and Ms Butler and Ms Adams had a difficult relationship.

Veronica Butler, left, and Jilian Kelley, right. On Saturday, April 13, 2024, Oklahoma authorities said they arrested and charged four people with murder and kidnapping over the weekend in connection with the disappearances of the two Oklahoma women ( AP )

Ms Butler, 27, and Ms Kelley, 39, disappeared on 30 March in rural Texas County en route to Eva, Oklahoma.

Their car was found abandoned near Highway 95 and Road L. Law enforcement treated their disappearance as “suspicious” from the beginning.

Texas County Sheriff Matt Boley told reporters on Monday that when his deputies first got to the scene “things just weren’t adding up”.

According to NewsNation, Ms Butler was in a custody battle with her children’s father and filed a petition with the court for full custody ten days before she disappeared.

The others arrested over the women’s disappearance were Tad Bert Cullum, 43, who KVII claims is Ms Adams’ boyfriend, Cole Earl Twombly, 50 and Cora Twombly, 44.

Clockwise from top left: Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Cora Twombly, 44, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, and Cole Earl Twombly, 50, were arrested and charged with murder ( AP )

The Twomblys are married, according to court records seen by The Independent. But their connection to the other two suspects is unclear at this time.

The four have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree. Law enforcement have not confirmed the bodies to be those of Ms Butler and Ms Kelley.

Following the arrests, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that officers found there “was evidence to indicate foul play” shortly after the abandoned car was discovered.

At a briefing on Monday morning, investigators said they still could not confirm whether the two bodies found were those of Ms Butler and Ms Kelley, but did say that they did not believe the pair were still alive.