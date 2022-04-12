A Miami-based model on the adult site OnlyFans who stabbed her boyfriend in a luxury condo earlier this month did so in self defence, according to her attorney.

Police arrived at the couple’s apartment in Edgewater on 3 April, to find that Courtney Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor online, had stabbed her boyfriend Christian Toby Obumseli during a domestic dispute.

He was later taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, while Ms Clenney was committed to emergency mental health treatment after threatening to harm herself in police custody.

“This was not a crime. Courtney is innocent, she acted in self-defense and there should be no files charged in this case,” attorney Frank Prieto told CBS Miami on Monday.

“We’re confident when the state attorney takes their final review along with the City of Miami police department, they’ll find that there’s no case here.”

Instead, the lawyer continued, the stabbing was the culmination of a “toxic” relationship, where Ms Clenney had allegedly kicked Obumseli out of the house a week prior due to abuse.

Christian Toby Obumseli (NBC Miami)

His family said they have "no cause to believe that this was a case of self-defense. Toby was raised by a very strong family, with strong morals, strong values. He does not come from that,” according to Karen Egbuna, a cousin who addressed the media on Sunday.

"There’s many unanswered questions and we just want justice for our brother," Obumseli’s brother Jeffrey added at the time.

Police are still investigating the stabbing.

The OnlyFans model has a large following online, including two million followers on Instagram.