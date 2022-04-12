Johnny Depp to testify as lawyers claim Amber Heard is a ‘compulsive liar’
The legal team representing Johnny Depp in the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard has made their opening statements. Mr Depp's attorneys painted Ms Heard as a compulsive and chronic liar who used the allegations she made against the actor as a means to advance her own career.
They claimed she wanted to portray herself as a heroic survivor of abuse.
The attorneys also noted Mr Depp's drug and alcohol use, but argued that a substance abuse problem does not prove that he ever hurt Mr Heard.
Mr Depp is scheduled to testify during the hearing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies