Johnny Depp to testify as lawyers claim Amber Heard is a ‘compulsive liar’

The legal team representing Johnny Depp in the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard has made their opening statements. Mr Depp's attorneys painted Ms Heard as a compulsive and chronic liar who used the allegations she made against the actor as a means to advance her own career.

They claimed she wanted to portray herself as a heroic survivor of abuse.

The attorneys also noted Mr Depp's drug and alcohol use, but argued that a substance abuse problem does not prove that he ever hurt Mr Heard.

Mr Depp is scheduled to testify during the hearing.