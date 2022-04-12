Johnny Depp to testify as lawyers claim Amber Heard is a ‘compulsive liar’

Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 12 April 2022 16:16
Comments
<p>Actor Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court 12 April 2022</p>

Actor Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court 12 April 2022

(AP)

The legal team representing Johnny Depp in the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard has made their opening statements. Mr Depp's attorneys painted Ms Heard as a compulsive and chronic liar who used the allegations she made against the actor as a means to advance her own career.

They claimed she wanted to portray herself as a heroic survivor of abuse.

The attorneys also noted Mr Depp's drug and alcohol use, but argued that a substance abuse problem does not prove that he ever hurt Mr Heard.

Mr Depp is scheduled to testify during the hearing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in