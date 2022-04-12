Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him “old and fat” and that the actor’s family was “devastated” at his marriage to her.

Christi Dembrowski made the claims as she took the stand as the first witness in the multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia, in which Depp claims that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser.

She told the court that while she had seen Heard “be nice” to her brother, she had also seen her “be not nice” and gave details of one such confrontation.

“This one really stayed with me. On one occasion I was at the office, I had a meeting with Dior who wanted to sit with Johnny and talk about working together. Amber had come in and asked if she was interrupting, we said no, Johnny told Amber that I had just had a meeting with Dior and they were interested in him,” she said.

“Her reaction to that was that she was in disbelief and sort of disgust, and she said ‘Dior ? Why would Dior want to do business with you? They are about class and style and you do not have style.’ It was an insulting kind of taking away that one moment, that insult was there.

“I have seen the insults, multiple times actually. She called him an ‘old, fat man.’ I believe he heard her call him that.”

She also gave details of a 2013 documentary shoot with Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, and described how close her brother and Heard had been on the set.

“I was right next to her, I hugged her and was standing next to her, it was a small set. I did not see anything (marks or physical injuries).

“They were fine. She was laughing and happy and holding his hand and leaning on him, hugging him. It was mostly her hugging.”

She was asked when she learned that Depp and Heard were going to get married.

“There was a wedding celebration put together on the island, so they had a wedding ceremony on the island, but prior to going to the island they actually got married in Los Angeles as they couldnt actually do it it with paperwork on the island,“ she recalled.

She said that she was “scared” and “devastated” when she heard that Depp was marrying Heard.

Actress Amber Heard inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court 12 April 2022 (AP)

“I actually tried to talk him into just waiting a little bit longer and not rushing. There had been conversations about a pre-nuptial agreement that had been going on for a while, and as the date approached for the island ceremony there was no success in the pre-nuptial conversations, I knew it was important to him for his children and we were rushing to do something without his children being protected,” she said.

She added that Depp’s side had wanted a pre-nup in place, but that they had never agreed or signed one.

“Amber did not sign it,” she said when asked why it had never materialised.

She told the court she had attended the LA wedding and then the ceremony on Depp’s private island in the Bahamas.

“At the actual ceremony in Los Angeles, they had it at my mom’s house, at that ceremony I didn’t have occasion to speak to Amber, I don’t think she wanted to speak to me on that day.”

She said that she heard Heard talking about whether they should leak the information about the marriage, and Heard has asked her opinion on that and she todl her that she did “not know why” they would leak it.

“On the island where she was actually extremely friendly when I got there, if I am honest I debated going, I didn’t really want to but I took my dad, he wanted to go, and I wanted to show up to make sure that my little brother knew I was always going to be around no matter what. Amber was very friendly, it was a very big day for her,” she said.