Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser.

The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk.”

The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a possible witness by Heard, along with Spider-Man actor James Franco, Paul Bettany and Ellin Barkin.

During the 2020 libel case between Heard and Depp, the actor’s lawyer claimed that Heard had an affair with Mr Musk.

His name came up in the opening statements, as Ms Bredehoft explained her client’s charitable donations of her divorce settlement to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and ACLU, which Depp’s lawyers have accused her of failing to make.

“In addition to that, she was also dating Elon Musk by this time, you will find out that Mr Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk,” she told the court as Depp sat just behind her.

“She was dating him, so he gave $500,000 to both of those charities in her honour.

“Now she doesnt claim that is part of the $7m, but what happens is that she makes her payments up through 2018, Mr Depp sues her March 1 2019 and she cant afford right now to be making those pledges she has to defned herself. But she has every intention of continuing to make thsoe payments..she will give it to them once she is able to afford it again.”