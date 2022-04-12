Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual assault in new claims at trial

Explosive new allegations have been made by Amber Heard about her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, during the opening arguments of his defamation trial.

Ms Heard's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, claimed that Mr Depp sexually assaulted Ms Heard using a liquor bottle during a black-out drunk episode.

Mr Depp was visibly skeptical as Ms Bredehoft made the claims, and shook his head "no" after her comments.

This is the first time Ms Heard has made the claims in public.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for defamation stemming from an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she accused him of being abusive.

The couple was only married for a year in 2015 after meeting on the set of The Rum Diary.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor's lawyers aim to prove that Ms Heard is a "compulsive liar" and "profoundly troubled person" who tried to use a "hoax" domestic abuse story to raise her profile in Hollywood and advance her career.

“The only medical report of an injury during their relationship was a severe one sustained by Mr. Depp after an argument shortly after their marriage, while the couple was in Australia," Mr Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, told the court. "She threw a vodka bottle at him that hit his hand and exploded, severing the end of one of his fingers.”

Ms Heard's attorneys maintain that Mr Depp cut off his own finger in a drunken fit.

Ms Vasquez countered the sexual assault allegations by claiming that Ms Heard made them up to further bolster her argument when she realised she would have to defend her claims in court.

“Ms. Heard had never made that accusation against Mr. Depp — it was never part of her allegations of abuse in 2016. So, what changed? When she realized the seriousness of what she alleged [about being the victim of domestic abuse], she panicked and alleged sexual assault,” she told the jury. “In Mr. Depp’s fifty-eight years, not a single woman has ever accused him of violence, and nobody in Hollywood or the world had any reason to believe he was an abuser – until Ms. Heard publicly accused him.”

Mr Depp is arguing that Ms Heard's allegations destroyed his career. Her attorneys claimed his career was already on the downturn, largely due to his own alleged abuse of alcohol and drugs.