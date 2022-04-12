Johnny Depp is ‘out to destroy’ Amber Heard, lawyer says in opening statement

Amber Heard's defense attorney claimed Johnny Depp would try to turn the defamation cause against his ex-wife into a "soap opera," but warned that it was a distraction.

Ben Rottenborn, Ms Heard's lawyer, said the case was about Ms Heard's First Amendment rights to discuss her experiences, and argued that context matters and asked the jury to read the entire article by Ms Heard that she wrote for The Washington Post - the article that resulted in the lawsuit - and not just the parts highlighted by Mr Depp.

He then read the article to the jury and asked why Mr Depp did not sue The Washington Post as well as Ms Heard, claiming he wanted to "ruin her life, to destroy her."

Mr Rottenborn said the argument from Mr Depp that Ms Heard’s accusations hurt his career are illegitimate, claiming Disney had already decided to move on from Pirates of the Caribbean 6 due to his alleged drug use during work on the previous film. He pointed out that Mr Depp had previously stated he would not work on Pirates of the Caribbean 6 for any amount of money.

He claimed that Mr Depp’s career was already on a downward trajectory due to his own drug and alcohol use and that Ms Heard’s article was not nearly as well known as his reputation.

Another attorney for Ms Heard, Elaine Bredehoft, began an exhaustive timeline of the couple’s relationship and its fracturing. She recounted Ms Heard breaking into Hollywood and how she later met and fell in love with Mr Depp on the set of The Rum Diary.

Ms Bredhoft then discussed numerous instances in which Mr Depp allegedly assualted - and sometimes sexually assaulted - Ms Heard over the course of their relationship. The attorney claimed during one particularrly violent incident Mr Depp used a liquor bottle to penetrate Ms Heard.

Ms Depp, who is visible in the background of the court video and up until that point had been relatively still, shook his head “no” while giving the attorney a skeptical glare after she mentioned the bottle.

It also appears the defense may be trying to associate Mr Depp with disgraced rocker Marilyn Manson, as the musicians name has been referenced twice as being “friends” with the actor.

In 2021, numerous women - led by the musicians former fiancee actor Evan Rachel Wood - accused Manson of sexual assault and abuse.