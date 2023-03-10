Shocking video shows murder suspect escape Oregon court after being unshackled

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Shocking security camera video showed an Oregon murder suspect escape custody just moments after he was unshackled in a courthouse.

Edi Villalobos, 28, made his brazen escape from the Washington County courthouse after being brought from the jail for jury selection.

The suspect was set to stand trial on second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of Artemio Guzman-Olvera, 33, in 2021.

He was also charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment.

Officials say that Oregon state law requires that every defendant is unshackled in the courtroom to avoid unfair prejudice from a jury.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that the shackled suspect was brought back into the courtroom after a morning break.

And after his wrist and leg restraints were removed Mr Villalobos jumped over a chair and headed for the exit as two deputies gave chase.

The video shows the suspect running out of the building through a “staff only” door and after evading deputies as a two-hour manhunt got underway.

Edi Villalobos, 28, made his brazen escape from the Washington County courthouse after being brought from the jail for jury selection (WCSO)

Multiple agencies were involved in the search, and dog units and drones were brought in to scan the area and the suspect was spotted several times but managed to evade capture.

Authorities say that they eventually received a call saying that the suspect had been seen breaking into an unoccupied apartment. When deputies entered the unit they found the suspect hiding under a blanket in a cupboard.

He was taken into custody and taken back to Washington County Jail.

A grand jury later indicted him on two additional counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree escape. His trial was cancelled and is now rescheduled for September.

WCSO says that the agency is reviewing the incident and will provide additional training to deputies.