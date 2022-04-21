‘Blood soaked’ boots found at murdered NYC mother Orsolya Gaal’s home, report says

The NYPD are examining a pair of blood-soaked boots recovered from the New York home where Orsolya Gaal was murdered, according to reports.

A police source told the New York Post investigators are running DNA tests on the footwear found in a trash can outside the garage of the Forest Hills home where Ms Gaal was stabbed 58 times last Friday night.

The revelation came after reports emerged that a suspect has been arrested in her death.

Ms Gaal, 51, attended a show at the Lincoln Centre on 15 April with a friend before heading to the Station House bar in Forest Hills alone.

Manager Gabriel Veras told NBC New York Ms Gaal ordered a Moscow mule cocktail and chatted to staff before leaving on her own at about 12.30am.

“She was composed, collected, in the middle of the bar, just keeping to herself and talking to staff,” Mr Veras told the news site.

Orsolya Gaal likely knew her killer, police source say (Facebook/Orsolya Gaal)

“Nothing unusual. She didn’t seem frightened or scared or panicked. Just enjoying her one drink before going home.”

She is believed to have been attacked on the first floor of the Tudor-style home shortly after returning, while her 13-year-old son was upstairs.

The suspect reportedly took her body to the basement and placed her body in a Bauer sports bag, and dragged it six blocks away where it was discovered by adog-walker the next morning.

Due to the “sloppy” nature of the crime scene, a law enforcement source told The Post they did not believe the murder was premeditated.

On Thursday morning, 41-year-old David Bonola was taken into custody on charges including murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

Officials are expected to release further details at a press conference at 11.30am.

Law enforcement sources told NBC Mr Bonola is a handyman who lived close to Ms Gaal in Queens.

Mr Bonola turned up at her home late on Friday night and the pair had an arguement, sources told the network.

Detectives were previously said to be focusing on three men who were in contact with Ms Gaal on the night she died.

The NYPD have returned to the house several times to remove a personal computer and other items of evidence.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and two teenage sons have not returned to the property.

Crimestoppers offered a $3,500 reward for information in the case.