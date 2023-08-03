O’Shae Sibley tributes pour in as search for teen suspect continues in Brooklyn gas station stabbing – live
Beyonce paid tribute to the dancer writing ‘Rest in power O’Shea Sibley’ on her website
A teenager is being sought after 28-year-old professional dancer O’Shae Sibley was stabbed to death while vogueing to Beyonce at a gas station in Brooklyn.
Mr Sibley, who was working as a dancer in New York and Philadelphia, was voguing at the gas station on Saturday night when he was reportedly approached by a group of men who told him to stop.
Witnesses have revealed that the group said they didn’t like that Mr Sibley and his friends were dancing and they made homophobic comments.
Police said later that a 17-year-old boy in a black shirt and red shorts brought out a knife and stabbed Mr Sibley in the chest. He died from his injuries.
Mr Sibley’s friend Otis Pena spoke about his last moments in a video shared on Facebook.
“They killed him right in front of me,” he said. “I see him wobbling and I had to run to him and hold his wound as blood is dripping on my hands, as blood is on my clothes.”
A hate crimes investigation has now been launched.
Meanwhile, Beyonce paid tribute to the dancer by writing “Rest in power O’Shea Sibley” on her website.
Sibley described as ‘gentle spirit'
Mr Sibley’s aunt Tondra Sibley described him to Gothamist as a “gentle spirit” who had moved to New York City to chase his dreams. She demanded justice for her nephew, deeming his death “senseless”.
Mr Sibley’s father Jake Kelly has since started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for funeral costs.
While no arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon, police are investigating the stabbing as a possible hate crime. The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
Brawl broke out 11pm Saturday
A group of men approached the dancing men and asked them to stop vogueing.
According to surveillance footage obtained by the New York Post, it was around 11pm that a brawl broke out between the two groups. Sibley’s friends rendered him first aid following the stabbing and called 911. Sibley was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Local law enforcement are searching for a 17-year-old boy who allegedly told Sibley and his friends that the sight of them dancing shirtless offended him and his friends.
One of Sibley’s friends, Otis Pena, posted in a Facebook video: “They hated us cause we are gay!”
Sibley’s family, friends, and neighbours have condemned the violence that played a part in the dancer’s untimely death.
“I’m so angry, really angry and that’s a life lost over a simple thing,” Sibley’s neighbour Beckenbaur Hamilton told CBS. “They could have argued and could’ve talked and just left. They didn’t have to bring the violence in.”
Known for his joyful presence, Sibley was a member of modern dance company Ailey Extension and had performed at Lincoln Center.
The organisation released a statement saying: “We are shocked and heartbroken that O’Shae’s life has been taken by senseless violence and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”
‘His spirit lit up every room he stepped in,’ father says
Sibley had performed at Lincoln Center and was a member of the modern dance company Ailey Extension. The organisation issued a statement mourning SIbley’s death, noting that he was loved by his instructors and fellow classmates.
“O’Shae was a cherished and devoted Ailey Extension student,” the release said. “We are shocked and heartbroken that O’Shae’s life has been taken by senseless violence and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.
Sibley’s father Jake Kelly has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for funeral costs.
“O’Shae not only was the glue to this family, he was a great dancer and performer for the majority of his life,” the grieving father wrote in the fundraiser’s description. “His spirit lit up every room he stepped in. His smile was contagious.”
‘I’m so angry, really angry and that’s a life lost over a simple thing'
Sibley’s neighbour Beckenbaur Hamilton said Sibley was known for his joyful character and elaborate dance performances.
“[I’m] sad. I’m so angry, really angry and that’s a life lost over a simple thing. They could have argued and could’ve talked and just left. They didn’t have to bring the violence in,” Mr Hamilton told CBS.
Sibley had performed at Lincoln Center and was a member of the modern dance company Ailey Extension. The organisation issued a statement mourning SIbley’s death, noting that he was loved by his instructors and fellow classmates.
‘I’m covered in his blood. I was holding his stab wounds'
Mr Sibley’s friend Otis Pena said he was celebrating his birthday with his friends and the group intended to drive to Mr Pena’s home, which is located two blocks from the crime scene, shortly before the professional dancer was stabbed in the chest.
“I’m covered in his blood. I was holding his stab wounds,” Mr Pena said through tears in a Facebook live after Sibley’s stabbing. “I was trying to put pressure on the wound and there was blood squirting everywhere ... They killed him right in my arms.”
Mr Sibley’s neighbour Beckenbaur Hamilton said Mr Sibley was known for his joyful character and elaborate dance performances.
‘They killed him right in front of me'
Tony Morrison, the senior director of communications at GLAAD, said: “This young man’s death is horrific and really just shows the state of being an LGBTQ person in America today.”
Mr Morrison said violence against LGBT+ individuals is on the rise.
“We’ve seen harassment, vandalism, and it’s now manifesting in physical harm - in this case death,” he said, according to NBC.
Beyoncé honours dancer who was fatally stabbed while dancing to her music: ‘Rest in power’
Beyoncé has posted a tribute honouring 28-year-old professional dancer O’Shae Sibley after he was fatally stabbed while vogueing to her songs.
Vogueing is a form of dance that originated in New York’s Black queer and trans ballroom community, and was popularised by pop stars like Madonna, and reality competition juggernaut RuPaul’s Drag Race. A hate crimes investigation is now underway into the stabbing of Sibley, who was gay.
The pop icon took to her website on 1 August to write: “REST IN POWER O’SHEA SIBLEY.”
Sibley had been dancing to the singer’s latest studio album Renaissance, which is widely regarded as a love letter to the queer community and described by Entertainment Weekly as a “radical re-envisioning of the American Dream for the Black, queer, and trans folk who inspired it”.
The attack took place late Saturday night, when Sibley and a group of friends stopped at a Mobil gas station in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Coney Island to fill up their tank. As they waited, Sibley began to dance to Beyoncé’s Renaissance.
Gay man is fatally stabbed while dancing to Beyoncé at Brooklyn gas station
A hate crimes investigation is underway after a gay man was stabbed to death while dancing at a gas station in New York City.
O’Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer, was at a station in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Coney Island with friends late Saturday night when the deadly attack unfolded, the NYPD said.
The group had stopped to fill up their tank when another group of men approached them and told them to stop vogueing — a type of stylised modern dancing — to Beyoncé’s Renaissance .
Surveillance video obtained by The New York Post shows that an altercation broke out between the two groups around 11pm. Following Sibley’s stabbing, his friends rendered first aid and he was then taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The NYPD’s hate crimes task force is leading the investigation into Sibley’s killing. Law enforcement is now seeking to arrest a 17-year-old man who had allegedly told Sibley and his friends that he was offended because the men were dancing shirtless, according to the Post.
What is voguing?
Voguing is a modern style of house dancing that evolved from the Harlem ballroom dance scene, and was predominantly performed by LGBT+ Black and hispanic men as an imitation of fashion models.
Voguing was named after the fashion bible Vogue, and is characterised by exaggerated poses, angular movements and fluid transitions.
It first gained mainstream attention after the release of Madonna’s Vogue 1990 music video and the documentary Paris Is Burning.
The film focused on drag queens living in New York City and their “house” culture, and won a Grand Jury Prize at the 1991 Sundance Film Festival.
Willi Ninja, the “Godfather of voguing”, was honoured by Google with a “doodle” logo on its homepage on 9 June, which featured several performers recreating his iconic dancing style.
‘He had incredible energy in the studio'
Sibley’s dance studio, the Ailey Extension, said in a statement that he was a “cherished and devoted student”.
“He had incredible energy in the studio and was loved by instructors and fellow classmates.”
New York state senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said he was “heartbroken and enraged” to learn about Sibley’s death in a post on social media.
“Despite homophobes’ best efforts, gay joy is not a crime. Hate-fueled attacks are,” the senator tweeted.
A memorial for Sibley is being held at the LGBT Community Center on West 13th St on Saturday 5 August.