Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley has been formally arraigned in court with charges of terrorism and first degree murder.

Mr Crumbley, a student at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, appeared virtually before a judge on Wednesday accused of “methodically and deliberately” gunning down his fellow students.

The 15-year-old calmly told Judge Nancy Carniak that he understood the 24 charges against him, which carry a maximum sentence of life in jail without parole.

Live updates: Suspect Ethan Crumbley in court on 24 charges for murder and terrorism

County prosecutor Marc Keast asked the judge to deny Mr Crumbley bail, saying he did not “have the words to describe how horrific” the shooting was, and asked her to transfer him out of juvenile detention because he posed a threat to other minors.

Judge Carniak agreed, ordering that the teenager be held without bail and transferred to the Oakland County Jail. His parents also attended the hearing, but said nothing.

Four students were killed and several other people injured in the massacre on Tuesday. Police say Mr Crumbley used a semi-automatic pistol that had been bought for him just four days before by his father.

Mr Crumbley, who is being charged as an adult, faces one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Taken together, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Scott Kozak, a lawyer for Mr Crumbley, did not oppose the judge’s bail order but objected to the jail transfer, saying: “These are all allegations and he has [pled] not guilty.”

Judge Carniak said that Mr Crumbley, who is on suicide watch, would be held in isolation and not in contact with any other inmates.

Lt Tim Willis of the county sheriff’s department told Judge Carniak that Mr Crumbley had “talked about shooting and killing students the next day” on the night before the massacre.

He said sheriffs had seized Mr Crumbley’s mobile phone through a search warrant and found a video made on Monday night in which he talked about his plans.