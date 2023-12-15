Man accused of killing wife after fight over pancakes

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Washington DC man has been accused of fatally stabbing his wife after an argument over pancakes, federal prosecutors said.

Steven Schwartz, 85, was arrested on Thursday and charged with stabbing his wife Sharron Schwartz, 81.

The fatal stabbing allegedly happened at the couple’s home on Sunday after an argument between the pair, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.

The DA’s office added that the argument happened after Mr Schwartz “did not want to eat the pancakes” his wife had made. The 85-year-old then “stabbed her in the back,” a statement announcing his arrest said.

Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing at the couple’s home at 3.40pm where they found Ms Schwartz with injuries and Mr Schwartz with self-inflicted injuries.

Both were then taken to hospital where Ms Schwartz was pronounced dead.

According to a police affidavit, Mr Schwartz, who says he has an aversion to food in general, said the argument broke out after his wife tried to make him eat.

He reportedly told police that he has a condition of eating diversion and depression, and had been recovering from a stroke.

He also said that his wife did not deserve to die and that he wished he had died, according to the police affidavit.

The couple had been married for over 40 years, Mr Schwartz told police. He also told officers he loved his wife and he had prayed the killing was a delusion, according to another police document filed with the court.

Mr Schwartz is charged with second-degree murder while armed and is being held without bail.