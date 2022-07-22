Parkland shooting - live: Nikolas Cruz trial shown chilling video of killer at McDonald’s after massacre
Deadliest mass shooting in US history ever to make it to trial goes before a jury
Parkland teacher tells court of moment students took cover in 2018 shooting
Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.
A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.
Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled over his disciplinary record. He had arrived at the school with a legally purchased AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and murdered 14 students and three staff members, injuring 17 more. The shooting sparked a nationwide protest movement demanding tighter gun control measures.
While prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Cruz, his attorneys are hoping for a life term.
WARNING - Graphic content: This blog contains testimony, descriptions, and audio content relating to the Parkland shooting.
Day three recap: Teachers emotionally recall students killed in massacre
In an emotional day of testimony on day three of Cruz’s sentencing trial, students and teachers from the high school described in court the events of Valentine’s Day 2018.
Former students at the school, the oldest still only in their early twenties, were composed in describing the horrors of that day when Cruz, who pleaded guilty last year, rampaged through the freshman building at the school in Parkland. Many of those who spoke were among the 17 injured in the hail of gunfire that ripped through classrooms and hallways on the afternoon of 14 February 2018.
Some of the most heart-wrenching testimony came from teachers, who at times struggled, fighting back tears, as they recounted telling students to shelter, helping them escape, tending to the wounded, and the realisation that some had been killed.
Ivy Schamis was teaching a history of the Holocaust class and leading students through a discussion about the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany. She recalled star athlete Nick Dworet correctly knowing that Adolf Dassler founded the Adidas shoe company and that his brother had founded the rival Puma brand.
This moment of pride was ended when the first gunfire echoed through the hallway outside the classroom and shots pierced the glass of the windowed door.
The Independent’s Oliver O’Connell has the full story:
Parkland teachers emotionally recall students killed in massacre at shooter’s trial
‘It was very loud. Very frightening. I kept thinking about these kids who should not be experiencing this at all’
Day two recap: Survivors recall high school massacre in harrowing testimony
On day two of the sentencing phase of Cruz’s trial, teacher and student survivors told the jury of their experiences of the massacre.
Student Christopher McKenna testified about his encounter with Cruz in the building’s stairwell on his way to the restroom shortly before the shooting began. He was chillingly told by the then 19-year-old holding an AR-15 to get out because “things were about to get bad”.
Mr McKenna said he ran out of the building and alerted Coach Aaron Feis just before gunshots began. Mr Feis took the freshman away from the scene and then went to investigate. He became one of Cruz’s victims.
At one point, approximately 15 minutes of silent security camera video was also shown in the court.
Several jurors were seen to gasp and cover their mouths in shock, as cameras tracked the shooter on his rampage around the 1200 building of the high school campus in Parkland.
The Independent’s Oliver O’Connell has the full story:
Parkland survivors recall high school massacre in harrowing testimony
Nikolas Cruz has admitted 17 counts of murder and is waiting to find out whether he will be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison
Day one recap: Parkland school killer hides face as horrific videos of massacre played
Memories of that horrific day came flooding back on Monday as a Florida court considered whether to give Cruz, now 23, the death penalty, for killing 17 students and teachers and wounding 17 others.
Prosecutors played cellphone video of the shooting, where shots could be heard ringing out and a voice is captured saying, “Someone help me.”
Danielle Gilbert, a student at the time, captured the videos, and testified that she and her fellow students felt like “sitting ducks.” She openly wept on the stand as the clip was played.
In the gallery, many of the victims’ family members looked on and could be seen consoling one another, while some rushed out of the courtroom entirely rather than relive that day.
The Independent’s Josh Marcus has the full story:
Nikolas Cruz hides face as videos of Parkland massacre shown at death penalty hearing
Unanimous jury decision needed for death sentence
Widow of Parkland hero opens up about trauma
Last Thursday, Debbi Hixon should have been celebrating her 32nd wedding anniversary with her husband.
Instead, she was preparing herself to come face to face with his killer in court.
On 14 February 2018, Chris Hixon was murdered along with 16 other people in the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.
More than four years later, Nikolas Cruz is finally in court for his sentencing hearing where a jury will decide if he should face life in prison or death for the heinous killings.
Debbi tells The Independent how she hopes the trial will finally enable her family to start to grieve.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Parkland victim’s widow speaks out ahead of his killer’s sentencing trial
Chris Hixon was murdered along with 16 other people in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018. His widow Debbi Hixon tells Rachel Sharp how she hopes the sentencing trial of his killer will finally enable her family to start to grieve
Day four recap: Cruz’s movements in aftermath of shooting
Day four of the sentencing trial largely focused on Nikolas Cruz’s movements in the immediate aftermath of the mass shooting, with jurors shown footage of the gunman at various locations before his arrest.
Here’s a recap of the main points from 21 July:
Footage shows Cruz calmly going to Subway after shooting
The court was shown surveillance footage of Cruz calmly strolling into a nearby Subway store around 25 minutes after the shooting.
In the footage, Cruz casually walks up to the counter and buys a cherry and blue ice drink before he casually walks out of the restaurant again drinking it.
The court heard testimony from Carlos Rugeles, the manager of the Subway store, who recalled serving Cruz that day.
Cruz went to McDonald’s and sat with brother of student he had just shot
After leaving the Subway, Cruz calmly went to a McDonald’s. Chilling surveillance footage was played in court showing Cruz entering the restaurant and sitting down in a booth directly opposite John Wilford – a student whose sister he had just shot minutes earlier.
Mr Wilford, who was in ninth grade at Marjory Stoneman, testified that he evacuated from the building and couldn’t get in touch with his sister. He arranged for his mother to pick him up from McDonald’s.
He said he started speaking to Cruz about what had happened saying “this is so chaotic” and asking him “what do you think this could be”. Cruz “didn’t really say much” and just sat with his “head down”, he said.
When Mr Wilford went to leave, Cruz asked him for a ride but he told him no.
Court hears testimony from officers who arrested him
The court also saw footage of Cruz’s arrest and heard testimony from the officers who took him into custody after spotting him strolling along a nearby road around one hour after the shooting.
Officer Michael Leonard of the Coconut Creek Police Department recalled how he was driving around the area on the lookout for the mass shooter and spotted someone matching his description.
The police officer pulled over and said that Cruz followed all his commands.
A second officer revealed that Cruz was carrying more than $300 in cash at the time of his arrest.
Survivor recounts being shot in arm
Survivor Benjamin Wikander recounted being shot in the arm by Cruz during the massacre.
Mr Wikander was sat in his AP Psychology in Marjory Stoneman when he heard “loud bangs” in the school.
Students ran to the back of the classroom and – soon after – shots came through the window of the door to the classroom, he said. Mr Wikander was shot in the arm and suffered nerve damage. He continues to have to wear a brace on his arm.
Day four of the sentencing trial in pictures
Victims’ families arrive in court for day four of the trial
Nikolas Cruz sits with his head in his hands during some of the session
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Benjamin Wikander shows the brace he still wears on his hand after he was shot in the attack
Surveillance video shows Nikolas Cruz in Subway buying a drink minutes after the shooting
Surveillance video then shows Nikolas Cruz entering a McDonald’s and sitting opposite the brother of one of his victims soon after the shooting
Student John Wilford testifies about his encounter with Cruz in McDonald’s
Officer Michael Leonard of the Coconut Creek Police Department recalls the moment he arrested Cruz
Footage from Nikolas Cruz’s arrest is played in court
Cruz’s brother files motion to ban state from asking certain questions
Nikolas Cruz’s brother has filed a motion seeking to ban prosecutors from asking him certain questions when he is called to the witness stand at the sentencing trial.
Zachary Cruz, the adopted brother of the school shooter, and his roommate Richard Moore filed a motion this week arguing that some of the questions in the state’s deposition are not appropriate.
“The majority of the information the State seeks, touches intimately on the home, marital, and family life of the Deponents,” the court document reads.
“The information further is tied to perceived political activities, political views, and membership or participation in certain protest movements and activist groups.”
Zachary Cruz and Mr Moore are both expected to be called as witnesses for the defence in the case.
The motion was to be discussed on Thursday afternoon.
Chilling footage shows moment Nikolas Cruz sits next to student in McDonald’s – minutes after he shot the boy’s sister
Chilling surveillance footage has captured the moment that Nikolas Cruz calmly entered a McDonald’s and sat next to a student – just minutes after he had shot the boy’s sister in one of the deadliest school shootings in US history.
On day four of Cruz’s sentencing trial, jurors were shown footage of the gunman in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018.
After murdering 17 innocent students and staff and wounding dozens more, Cruz fled the school grounds by hiding in plain sight among the terrified students.
He then casually walked to a nearby Subway for a drink and then onto a McDonald’s, where – unbeknown to both at the time – he sat directly opposite the brother of one of the innocent students he had just shot.
Surveillance footage from inside the McDonald’s captured the encounter between Cruz and John Wilford inside the fast food joint around 30 minutes after the mass shooting.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Nikolas Cruz filmed sitting with Parkland student in McDonald’s after massacre
On day four of Cruz’s sentencing trial, jurors were shown footage of the gunman in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Parkland on 14 February 201
Watch: Surveillance footage captures Cruz casually going to Subway after massacre
Harrowing surveillance footage captured Nikolas Cruz casually going to Subway just minutes after he shot and killed 14 students and three staff members inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
In the video, Cruz is seen casually strolling into the store and up to the counter, where he buys a cherry and blue ice drink.
He then calmdly walks out of the fast food joint with the drink.
Cruz fled the scene of the mass shooting moments earlier, by hiding in plain sight among terrified students and staff evacauating the school. From there, he walked to the nearby Subway.
Watch the footage below:
A timeline of the Parkland massacre
On 14 February 2018, Nikolas Cruz carried out one of the worst school shooting’s in US history.
Cruz was a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School before he was expelled over his disciplinary record.
That day, he took an Uber to the school armed with a legally-purchased AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and gunned down 14 students and three members of staff.
The Independent’s Joe Sommerlad has details about the timeline of the day’s events:
A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
Former student finally facing judgement for attack that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018
