Parkland shooting - live: Jury shown more graphic videos in Nikolas Cruz death penalty sentencing trial
Deadliest mass shooting in US history ever to make it to trial goes before a jury
Parkland teacher tells court of moment students took cover in 2018 shooting
Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.
A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.
Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled over his disciplinary record. He had arrived at the school with a legally purchased AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and murdered 14 students and three staff members, injuring 17 more. The shooting sparked a nationwide protest movement demanding tighter gun control measures.
While prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Cruz, his attorneys are hoping for a life term.
WARNING - Graphic content: This blog contains testimony, descriptions, and audio content relating to the Parkland shooting.
A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
Joe Sommerlad reconstructs the timeline of events around the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Former student finally facing judgement for attack that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018
Flashback: Parkland families to get $127.5m settlement for FBI inaction
The US Department of Justice has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the families of most of those killed or injured in the 2018 Florida high school massacre.
The FBI was unable to stop the gunman despite intelligence inputs on his plan to attack, federal officials said on Wednesday.
Families of Parkland shooting victims to get $127.5m for FBI inaction
The shooting took place at a Florida high school in February 2018
Missed warning signs, failings, and lessons learned
As the Parkland community braces for the sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz, the man who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, Rachel Sharp investigates what led up to the massacre and what’s happened since.
As the Parkland community braces for the sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz, the man who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, Rachel Sharp investigates what led up to the massacre and what’s happened since
Flashback: When Cruz pleaded guilty
Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to all charges against him stemming from the mass shooting he carried out at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, and delivered a rambling speech about smoking marijuana.
He faces 34 counts, 17 of which are first-degree murder, carrying a minimum penalty of life in prison with no chance of parole and a maximum penalty of death. The other 17 counts are attempted murder in the first degree.
Prosecutors can use each of the attempted murder charges and additional murder charges as aggravating factors at his sentencing hearing.
Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to Parkland school shooting amid speech on weed
Cruz faces 34 counts, including 17 murder and 17 attempted murder charges
Day three recap: Teachers emotionally recall students killed in massacre
In an emotional day of testimony at the penalty phase of the trial of Nikolas Cruz, students and teachers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School described in court the events of Valentine’s Day 2018, when 14 teenagers and three staff were murdered by the gunman.
Former students at the school, the oldest still only in their early twenties, were composed in describing the horrors of that day when Cruz, who pleaded guilty last year, rampaged through the freshman building at the school in Parkland, Florida.
As with Tuesday’s testimony, most of those who spoke were among the 17 injured in the hail of gunfire that ripped through classrooms and hallways on the afternoon of 14 February 2018.
Some of the most heart-wrenching testimony came from teachers, who at times struggled, fighting back tears, as they recounted telling students to shelter, helping them escape, tending to the wounded, and the realisation that some had been killed.
Parkland teachers emotionally recall students killed in massacre at shooter’s trial
‘It was very loud. Very frightening. I kept thinking about these kids who should not be experiencing this at all’
Parkland survivor David Hogg thrown out of House gun control meeting
Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was thrown out of a House Judiciary Committee meeting about gun control on Wednesday after he confronted a GOP lawmaker about “reiterating the points of mass shooters”.
Mr Hogg, a prominent gun safety advocate, was in the gallery of the meeting as Republican Rep Andy Biggs claimed that residents in his state of Arizona need assault weapons to defend themselves against the “invasion” of immigrants.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Parkland survivor David Hogg thrown out of House gun control meeting
‘You are reiterating the points of a mass shooter, sir, sir, you are perpetuating violence,’ David Hogg shouted in the meeting
Parkland teacher testifies about helping wounded students
“I went over to the door and tried to get the attention [of police] as soon as I could get them to our classroom because we were hit,” Ms Reoven explained.
“I went over to the broken glass in the broken window and just tried to get their attention, calling for help... moments later they came.”
Parkland teacher testifies about helping wounded students during shooting
A teacher has described the horrors of helping wounded students during the Parkland school shooting.Ronit Reoven testified on Wednesday (20 July) during the trial of gunman Nikolas Cruz.“I went over to the door and tried to get the attention [of police] as soon as I could get them to our classroom because we were hit,” Ms Reoven explained.“I went over to the broken glass in the broken window and just tried to get their attention, calling for help... moments later they came.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Witness: Nicolette Miciotta
Nicolette Miciotta is a Parkland survivor who has just graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University, majoring in criminal justice and with a minor in psychology.
On 14 February 2018, she was not in the 1200 building but was nearby in building nine.
Upon hearing the fire alarm she and others exited the building. They saw police begin to arrive and there was a large crowd of students.
Ms Miciotta turned around and saw the shooter walking behind her with another friend of hers. She testifies that she knew Cruz from middle school onwards.
She is asked to point him out in the courtroom, which she does.
Witness: Tyler West
Tyler West graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 2021. He was in study hall playing chess with friend Peter Wang.
While trying to exit the building because of the fire alarm Mr West was caught up in the crowd when shots rang out.
He saw Kyle Laman and Joaquin Oliver stuck in an alcove. Mr Laman’s foot was extremely badly injured and Mr Oliver said he couldn’t move having been shot in the leg or knee.
Mr West managed to flee down the stairs and out of the building.
Witness: Kyle Laman
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas Kyle Laman testifies that he was in Mr Rospierski’s personalisation class on the third floor of the 1200 building.
When the fire alarm sounded the class went into the hallway and were stopped because the hallway was crowded. He remembers feeling anxious and scared.
Mr Laman remembers noise and the crowd going silent before the screaming began and shots rang out. He remembers a lot of people, including himself freezing up, everyone else fled the hallway or dropped to the floor.
Unsure of what to do he went into an alcove by the bathroom after feeling a sharp pain in his lower leg. Looking down he saw blood and his ankle was badly damaged.
He was with Joaquin Oliver and his friend Tyler. They saw the shooter firing into a classroom and tried to force open the locked bathroom door.
Mr Laman then tried to run across the hall and remembers four or five rounds hitting the wall nearby. When the firing stopped he ran again, this time to the door to the stairwell, escaping down to the outside where he heard shots again. He took refuge in the locker room.
After the incident, Mr Laman needed five or six surgeries on his ankle including skin grafts and reconstruction to enable him to walk.
