A former Parks and Recreation actor has been arrested for vandalising a George Floyd statue in New York City, according to police.

The New York City Police Department’s Hate Crimes Division announced the arrest of 37-year-old Micah Beals on Monday for the act of vandalism on 3 October.

Footage allegedly showed Mr Beals skateboarding towards the statue in Union Square Park and throwing grey paint at it.

He skateboard-off and onlookers were thought to have reported the incident to police, who released footage of the attack on Twitter and appealed for further information.

New York governor Kathy Hochul tweeted on 4 October that it had been an act of “cowardice and hate is reprehensible”.

“I have directed New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to provide any assistance in the investigation to find the perpetrator and hold them accountable”, Ms Hochul added.

Mr Beals, who appeared as “Len” in Parks and Recreation, was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree. It was unclear if he had legal representation.

It was not the first arrest for Mr Beals, who according to The Hill, was arrested under the stage name Micah Femia for allegedly breaking a curfew after 6 January’s riot in Washington DC.

He has had another one-off role in CSI: NY.

The George Floyd statue, which has been vandalised before, first appeared on Brooklyn’s Flatbush Avenue before being relocated to Union Square in the wake of anti-racism demonstrations last year.