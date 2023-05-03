NFL star Patrick Mahomes’ brother arrested on sexual battery charges

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested and charged with sexual battery, according to court documents.

Mr Mahomes, 22, was booked into the Johnson County Jail Wednesday morning and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Police began investigating Mr Mahomes, who has a large following on TikTok, after he alleged shoved a waiter and forced a kiss on the owner of a restaurant he visited.

Aspen Vaughn, the owner, shared her story with the Kansas City Star, alleging that Mr Mahomes choked her and kissed her twice without her consent.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Ms Vaughn said, according to Fox News, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive.”

Mr Mahomes' legal defense has denied the allegations, and says witness statements will prove their client’s innocence.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Brandan Davies said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”