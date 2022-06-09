Michigan police officer charged with murder for fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya in back of his head
Shocking bodycam footage showed the officer shooting the Black man in the head at point blank range
A Michigan police officer has been charged with the murder of Patrick Lyoya after shocking bodycam footage showed him shooting the Black man in the head at point blank range.
Christopher Schurr, a Grand Rapids police officer, was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced.
Mr Schurr surrendered to authorities earlier in the day and is expected to be arraigned on the charges on Friday.
Lyoya, a 26-year-old who had moved to the US with his family from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2014 , was shot dead by the officer after being pulled over for a traffic stop back on 4 April.
