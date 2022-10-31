Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape faces federal charges

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer at their San Francisco home, is now facing federal charges.

The charges of assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official were outlined in a criminal complaint filed by an FBI agent in the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday afternoon, three days after 42-year-old Mr DePape was accused of breaking and entering into the couple’s Pacific Heights home and assaulting 82-year-old Mr Pelosi.

The suspect allegedly first made his way into the Democratic leader’s home by breaking through a backdoor before making it all the way to the second floor to confront Mr Pelosi who was by himself, as Ms Pelosi was still in Washington DC.

“It was a forced entry into the rear door of the home and that he ultimately did make his way upstairs which is where he ultimately confronted Mr. Pelosi,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

According to CBS News, the suspect repeatedly shouted “where is Nancy?” when he confronted Mr Pelosi, who was alone at the time of the break-in.

US Capitol Police said in a statement that agents with the California field office “quickly arrived on scene”, while a team of investigators were dispatched to assist the FBI and San Francisco police in a joint investigation.

Officers were dispatched to the family’s home at 2.27am, according to San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. When they arrived on the scene, Mr DePape and Mr Pelosi were both seen fighting for control of a hammer.

“The front door was open, both men were holding on to one end of the hammer,” Ms Jenkins said. “There was an order to drop the weapon, drop the hammer.”

Police said after giving their orders, the suspect then proceeded to pull the hammer away from Mr Pelosi and assault him with it, which led to Mr Pelosi suffering a fractured skull.

Chief Scott added that officers “immediately tackled” Mr DePape after this and then proceeded to take him into custody.

In addition to the suspected weapon used in the attack, Mr DePape had also brought with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties and duct tape, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident, CNN added.

The attacker had also attempted to tie up Mr Pelosi “until Nancy got home”.

The House speaker broke her silence about the violent attack against her husband over the weekend saying in a statement that, “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.”

Mr Pelosi, who reportedly suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body, remains in hospital where he is being treated for significant swelling and bruising. The 82-year-old’s son said at a press conference on Sunday that his father is responding to treatment but has yet to be discharged.

“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according to the New York Post.

Mr DePape was also taken to hospital for treatment.

The 42-year-old suspect is expected to be in court for his arraignment on Tuesday.