Paul Pelosi attack - latest: Nancy Pelosi breaks silence as Elon Musk forced to delete conspiracy tweet
Follow live for the latest updates on the assault of the Speaker of the House’s husband
Assailant breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s home, attacks husband Paul Pelosi
Twitter's new boss Elon Musk was severely criticised and forced to delete a baseless conspiracy theory that he shared about the attack on Paul Pelosi.
In response to a tweet by former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on the attack, Mr Musk said that "there is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye".
He shared a link to an article in the far-right Santa Monica Observer. The article claimed without providing evidence that Mr Pelosi was drunk at the time of the assault and “in a dispute with a male prostitute".
Mr Musk, following an outrage, deleted the tweet and later laughed it off when pointed out by news outlets.
"This is fake – I did *not* tweet out a link to The New York Times," he wrote after the American daily called him out for sharing a link from a "site known to publish false news".
Police said that David DePape, 42, broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco home at around 2am on Friday searching for House speaker Nancy Pelosi, who wasn’t home at the time. Mr Pelosi was confronted by the attacker who struck him with a hammer.
Ms Pelosi broke her silence over the incident saying that her family is “heartbroken and traumatized” by the violence.
US government warns of ‘heightened threat’ around midterms – on day Paul Pelosi attacked
The US government has issued a grave warning of a “heightened threat” to lawmakers during the November midterms – on the very same day that Nancy Pelosi’s husband was the victim of a violent hammer attack by a man said to be on the hunt for the House Speaker.
The Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center and the US Capitol Police sent a joint intelligence bulletin to law enforcement partners across the country on Friday warning that a rise in domestic violent extremism (DVE) and “perceptions” of election fraud could lead to spike in violence.
The “most plausible” threat will likely come from so-called “lone offenders” who may use election-related issues to justify violent ends, the agencies warned.
“Violence will largely be dependent on drivers such as personalized ideological grievances and the accessibility of potential targets throughout the election cycle,” the bulletin said.
Among the most “attractive targets” to extremists are lawmakers, government officials and personnel involved in elections including both political candidates and election workers, it warned.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Nancy Pelosi breaks silence over attack on husband
Nancy Pelosi said she and her family were “heartbroken and traumatized” following the attack on her husband in their San Francisco home.
“Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” Ms Pelosi said in a statement released on Saturday evening.
“Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve,” Ms Pelosi added in her first public comments on the attack.”
The Independent’s Richard Hall has the full story:
Attacker was carrying zip ties, says source
The man who allegedly broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacked her husband with a hammer had entered the home with a bag containing multiple zip ties, a source told CNN.
The new details comes after law enforcement sources previously revealed that the suspect David DePape tried to tie up 82-year-old Paul Pelosi during the violent assault.
Mr DePape is believed to have entered the San Francisco home of the couple through the back door. Broken glass was seen on the patio outside the back of the house in the aftermath of the incident.
Elon Musk shares lurid conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack
Elon Musk shared a lurid, baseless conspiracy theory on Twitter about what transpired the night of the violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi – just days after he took over the social media platform on the promise of stripping away content moderation.
On Saturday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit out at members of the GOP for spreading “hate and deranged conspiracy theories” after it emerged that Mr Pelosi’s alleged attacker had been spewing far-right conspiracies online in the lead-up to Friday’s assault.
Mr Musk, who completed his takeover of the social media platform on Thursday, responded to Ms Clinton on Sunday by pushing a conspiracy theory to his 112m followers that the attack that left the 82-year-old hospitalised with serious injuries was not what it seemed.
“There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” he wrote.
The Twitter and Tesla boss gave no explanation for his comments, simply sharing a link to an article that claimed – without any evidence – that Mr Pelosi was drunk and met his alleged attacker in a gay bar.
But, by early afternoon on Sunday, Mr Musk appeared to have had a change of heart and had taken the tweet down.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Barack Obama heckled at campaign rally while speaking of Pelosi attack
Barack Obama was heckled during a campaign rally on Saturday night while he was addressing the violent assault on Paul Pelosi.
The former president took to the stage at a rally in Michigan in support of Governor Gretchen Whitmer where he called on lawmakers to do “more” to “explicitly reject” dangerous rhetoric.
“But here’s one thing that we can feel, we know, if our rhetoric about each other gets that mean. When we don’t just disagree with people, but we start demonizing them, making wild, crazy allegations about them,” he said.
That creates a dangerous climate. And if elected officials don’t do more to explicitly reject that kind of rhetoric, if they tacitly support it or encourage their supporters to stand up inside voting places armed with guns and dressed in tactical gear, more people can get hurt.
“And we’re going to be violating the basic spirit of this country.”
As he spoke, a man in the crowd shouted out, interrupting him.
Mr Obama responded directly to the man, saying: “Sir, this is what I’m saying. We’ve got a process that we set up in our democracy.”
He added: “Right now, I’m talking, you’ll have a chance to talk sometime soon. We don’t have to interrupt each other. We don’t have to shout each other down.”
AOC slams Kevin McCarthy for saying ‘nothing’ about violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for saying “nothing” in the wake of the violent hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
The New York Democrat hit out at her Republican counterpart on social media on Saturday, comparing Mr McCarthy’s silence over the assault on Paul Pelosi to his refusal to take action last year when a GOP lawmaker shared a video of her being assassinated.
“Last year, a GOP Congressman shared a depiction of himself killing me. When the House rose to censure, @GOPLeader defended him,” AOC tweeted on Saturday.
“Yesterday, a man sharing that member’s rhetoric tried to assassinate the Speaker and her spouse. What has @GOPLeader said? Nothing. This is who he is.”
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Paul Pelosi and David DePape were only people inside home, say police
Paul Pelosi and David DePape were the only people inside the Pelosi’s San Francisco home at the time of the attack, according to police.
The San Fransisco Police Department told NBC News on Sunday that there were only two people in the home when officers responded to the scene.
This clarification comes after the police chief said in a Friday press conference that someone inside the home had opened the door to the responding officers.
This led to some speculation that there was a third person inside the property.
RNC chair complains it's ‘unfair’ to blame GOP rhetoric and blames Democrats for Pelosi attack
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel complained that it’s “unfair” to blame GOP rhetoric and instead sought to push the blame onto Democrats for Paul Pelosi’s attack.
Speaking on Fox News on Sunday, Ms McDaniel dismissed a Washington Post story that said the Republican party had sought to “demonize” Nancy Pelosi for years with its “increasingly violent and threatening rhetoric”.
“You can’t say people saying ‘Let’s fire Pelosi,’ or ‘Let’s take back the House’ is saying ‘Go do violence.’ It’s just unfair. I think we all need to recognize that violence is up across the board,” she said.
Ms McDaniel went on to claim that it was Democratic policies that led suspect David DePape to enter the Pelosi home searching for the Democratic House speaker – despite Mr DePape’s online history showing a web of right-wing conspiracies and beliefs.
“But I think the other thing to remember is, if this weren’t Paul Pelosi, this criminal would probably be out on the street tomorrow. We saw Lee Zeldin’s attacker was on the street right after he attacked him. This is what Democrat policies are bringing,” she said.
She added: “But of course we wish Paul Pelosi a recovery. We don’t like this at all across the board.”
A search of Mr DePape’s online history has uncovered a deep-rooted obsession with extreme right-wing conspiracy theories including debunked claims about the Covid-19 vaccine and QAnon. He also pledged his support for Donald Trump to run in 2024 with Tulsi Gabbard as his running mate.
Republicans respond to Paul Pelosi attack with mockery and sincerity
A wide range of GOP reactions to the violent assault of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their home is showing the deep fractures that remain throughout the Republican Party.
Adding to the issue’s complexity is new reporting suggesting that the suspect involved in the attack was a follower of right-wing conspiracy theories, leading many who spread and embrace similar fantasies to reject the incident as a hoax or “false flag” event.
In Washington, congressional leaders responded with the typical shock and outrage that you’d expect members of the House and Senate to show after a violent attack that clearly targeted one of their own.
“Horrified and disgusted by the reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and Speaker Pelosi’s home last night,” wrote Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday. “Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case.”
The Independent’s John Bowden has the full story:
