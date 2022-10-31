✕ Close Assailant breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s home, attacks husband Paul Pelosi

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk was severely criticised and forced to delete a baseless conspiracy theory that he shared about the attack on Paul Pelosi.

In response to a tweet by former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on the attack, Mr Musk said that "there is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye".

He shared a link to an article in the far-right Santa Monica Observer. The article claimed without providing evidence that Mr Pelosi was drunk at the time of the assault and “in a dispute with a male prostitute".

Mr Musk, following an outrage, deleted the tweet and later laughed it off when pointed out by news outlets.

"This is fake – I did *not* tweet out a link to The New York Times," he wrote after the American daily called him out for sharing a link from a "site known to publish false news".

Police said that David DePape, 42, broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco home at around 2am on Friday searching for House speaker Nancy Pelosi, who wasn’t home at the time. Mr Pelosi was confronted by the attacker who struck him with a hammer.

Ms Pelosi broke her silence over the incident saying that her family is “heartbroken and traumatized” by the violence.