Graphic police bodycam footage showing a brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi has been released by a court in California.

The video footage and a 911 call made by Mr Pelosi during the home invasion on 28 October was authorised for release by the San Francisco Superior Court after a submission by several media outlets.

Mr Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was asleep at the couple’s San Francisco home when an intruder broke in and violently assaulted him on, court filings show.

Prosecutors have charged 42-year-old David DePape in connection with the attack.

The footage shows two San Francisco police officers arriving at the address to find Mr Pelosi, dressed in a shirt and underwear, and an intruder, identified by authorities as Mr DePape, wrestling with a hammer near the front door.

#EXCLUSIVE

Just released police body camera video shows moments David DePape attacked Paul Pelosi at his# San Francisco home



WARNING: VIDEO IS GRAPHIC#PaulPelosi #BREAKING@Nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/rQZriBvOCm — Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) January 27, 2023

“What’s going on man,” one of the officers asks.

The suspect replies: “Everything’s good.”

The same officer calls on the intruder to drop the hammer, who refused to do so.

Mr DePape then swings the hammer wildly at Mr Pelosi, who collapses to the ground just out of view.

The two officers then rush into the home as Mr DePape stands over Mr Pelosi, seemingly attempting to deliver more blows.

Mr Pelosi can be seen lying unconscious on the ground.

Police bodycam footage showing Paul Pelosi and an intruder, identified as David DePape, has been released by a California court (NBC Bay Area)

The attack on the eve of the November midterm elections sparked lurid conspiracy theories, and came after warnings of a “heightened threat” from domestic extremists.

Right-wing commentators fuelled false speculation that the attack was staged to cover up a an affair between Mr Pelosi and the intruder.

These claims were contradicted by Mr Depape’s statement to police, in which he described wanting searching for Ms Pelosi, who was in Washington DC at the time, and wanting to break her kneecaps if she failed to answer his questions.

A review of Mr Depape’s blog posts by The Independent showed he was immersed in QAnon conspiracy theories and had a history of spouting hatred towards politicians and public figures.

On Wednesday, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy denied a request by prosecutors to keep the footage secret.

Mr DePape has pleaded not guilty to charges of