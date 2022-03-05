An OnlyFans user has been arrested after police say he broke into a model’s house, hid in her attic, and secretly filmed her as she slept naked.

The 24-year-old woman, who has not been named, called 911 just before 5am on 9 February after awaking to see an intruder in her hallway. Police say they found Mauricio Damian Guerrero, 20, on her roof.

“Officers on scene located a male suspect on the roof of the residence,” the Somersworth Police Department said in a press release. “It was determined that the suspect entered the home with the intent to commit theft and invasion of privacy.”

Police say Mr Guerrero drove six hours from his home in Bensalem, Pennsylvania to the woman’s house in Somersworth, New Hampshire. She suspects he was in her attic for days, judging by leftover food and headphones he appeared to have left there.

After police arrested Mr Guerrero, they found a video on his phone of the woman sleeping naked in her bed. According to a detective’s affidavit, Mr Guerrero later admitted to taking the video. The victim says she never gave permission to film her.

Mr Guerrero was charged with four counts of felony burglary, and was brought to the Strafford County House of Corrections. On 18 February, he was released on $2,500 bail, but is required to wear a tracking device, and is barred from visiting New Hampshire or contacting the woman.

According to the victim, Mr Guerrero had been stalking her for months. They met in October 2021 through the OnlyFans website, on which the woman is a content creator. Before long, he asked for her address.

“She said he seemed nice at first and she gave him her address because he wanted to buy her a TV and fireplace for her apartment in Dover,” a police affidavit explains. “She never really wanted to meet him, but he was very pushy.”

Soon after that, the model told police, Mr Guerrero began following her in his car and appearing outside her apartment. She then began staying at her mother’s house, but Mr Guerrero started showing up there too. On the night of his arrest, the affidavit says, Mr Guerrero called the woman to say he was outside of the home, and she told him to leave. Hours later, she awoke to find him in her hallway.

Mr Guerrero has not at this point been convicted of any wrongdoing, and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is not clear who is representing him in court, if anyone.

Police have encouraged anyone with information on the case to call the Somersworth Police Department at 603-692-3131, or submit an anonymous tip at www.somersworth.com.