A teenage TikTok star whose father was cleared of shooting dead a stalker at their family home will reportedly appear in court to testify about another stalker.

Ava Majury will appear in court on 28 February to ask for an injunction for protection against stalking – almost seven months after a harasser blasted a hole through her bedroom door and was fatally shot by her father, Rob Majury, a retired New Jersey police officer.

Ava and her family told The New York Times last week that she was still could not return to school however, having been removed from lessons last month amid concerns about a second stalker.

The report said a boy in Ava’s school – and who initially alerted Ava to the first harasser’s intent to attack her – had since began following her and watching her. She told the Times that included the unidentified boy appearing in a video of him at a shooting range.

Now her family are seeking an injunction for protection, which in Florida is an order issued by a court that restricts one person from having contact with another person. In many states this is known as a restraining order.

Mr Majury, who has not been charged in relation to the shooting at this time, likely because of Florida’s ‘stand your ground’ law, initially fell to the ground during the alarming encounter in July last year at the Majury family home in Naples, Florida.

He was able to fire his handgun at the alleged stalker, 18-year-odld Eric Rohan Justin, who had harassed Ava through different social media channels before travelling from Maryland and appeared at her home with a firearm. He was afterwards identified by his parents.

“I contacted him directly when Ava received a message, told him she’s a minor, he needs to stop pursuing anything and he should just not contact her anymore at which point it seemed that he was very apologetic,” said Mr Majury in an interview with Good Morning America last week, “never knowing he had this diabolical plan to show up”.

“When that sound went off we knew what it was. When we heard that loud boom,” her mother Kimberly Majury added in the interview. “I actually thought my daughter was dead”.

At the time, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said a man had been shot dead by a homeowner after firing a gun into the home, in an attempted home invasion robbery. The office, without naming the gunman, told the Marjury family that Justin had two mobile phones with thousands of photographs and videos of Ava, reported The Times.

“I could never have imagined my innocent posts would result in a stranger showing up at my front door with a shotgun,” she said ahead of next week’s court appearance in an interview with Fox News. “I urge young people and parents to immediately report any threat or signal of violence, and not wait until it’s too late.”

After joining TikTok in 2020 aged 13, Ava allegledy earns around $150,000 from companies whose products she promotes on her three social media accounts.