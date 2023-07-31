Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Pennsylvania couple was charged with criminal homicide for the death of their five-year-old son who died in February. Medical reports indicated that the child had been abused.

The couple, Lauren and Jacob Maloberti were taken into custody on Thursday, the Westmoreland County district attorney announced. They are currently being held in Westmoreland County Prison and awaiting arraignment.

Landon Maloberti, the child, had blunt force trauma to his head and neck, blunt force trauma to his torso, and blunt force trauma to his extremities,” Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said at a press conference.

He had been taken to the hospital on 30 January, after he had become unconscious. According to a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI , the mother waited a full day after severely injuring the child to take him to the hospital.

The outlet added that hospital staff told authorities that Ms Maloberti showed no urgency when they arrived at the facility.

The five-year-old was transported to another hospital, where he passed away a week later. A doctor at the second hospital said the parents should have called 911 immediately, explaining that the child had suffered three brain bleeds and that his brain had been “obliterated.”

Police, the outlet continued, said the boy had multiple bruises, was unable to breathe on his own, and had rotational head trauma consistent with severe child abuse. Authorities have been investigating “allegations of severe child abuse” since January, according to the district attorney. Officials also said that the mother’s former coworkers told them that she “hated” Landon and that he was “hard to love.” In the criminal complaint, according to WPXI, texts from the parents, dating from April 2022 until February 2023, were “full of disdain” for the adopted child. In one text, according to CBS News , the mother allegedly wrote, “She was going to kill him.”

“In the 25 years I have been working for the Delmont Police Department, we have never faced an incident like this,” said Delmont Police Chief TJ Klobucar.

Ms Maloberti was charged with criminal homicide, murder of the first degree, endangering the welfare of children, as well as counts of aggravated assault of a child, and criminal conspiracy, according to the district attorney.

Mr Maloberti was charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, two counts of aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy, the district attorney said.

The couple was denied bail and are due back in court on 8 August, according to WPXI.