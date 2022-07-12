Two juveniles who were part of a group of minors allegedly involved in beating a senior citizen to death with a traffic cone in Philadelphia have turned themselves in, said police officials.

The siblings, aged 10 and 14, surrendered to authorities on late Monday night in connection to the killing of 73-year-old James Lambert Jr.

A group of youngesters had attacked Lambert Jr with a traffic cone on 24 June, after which the senior citizen sustained severe injuries and died the next day, said police.

The heinous crime was caught on camera. Lambert Jr is seen knocked to the ground and as he tries to get up, the attackers hit him again and laugh. The shocking fotage was released by police on Friday.

A total of seven youngsters – four males and three females – were allegedly involved in the brutal attack. Police said the two who turned themselves in on Monday were part of the group. Investigators are still working to identify the other minors involved.

The identities of any of the accused have not been revealed because all of them are believed to be minors.

Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner told CBS Philly the investigation was active and juveniles involved could likely face murder charges “certainly on the very limited information we have”.

No formal charges, however, have been brought yet.

Lambert Jr’s niece Tania Stephens told FOX29 that he walked the same path in the city for nearly seven decades.

“I just don’t understand what’s going on in our city,” Ms Stephens said. “He’s walked that path for 60, 70 years of his life, and for his life to be snuffed out like that is just unbelievable.”

As police continue to search for the group, they are asking anyone with information to come forward. The City of Philadelphia is also offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.