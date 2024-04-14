A 1-year-old infant in their stroller was stabbed in a random attack in Philadelphia

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An infant is one of two victims in a series of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania stabbings on Saturday.

A series of two stabbings struck the Philadelphia area on Saturday, Philadelphia Police Captain Frank Banford said. Local police have since arrested a suspect: 29-year-old Takeira Hester. The woman has previously been arrested for aggravated assault and currently has a warrant out for her in New York City for the same charge, Mr Banford said.

The incidents began at 8 am in the Center City neighbourhood, when police say Ms Hester charged a 24-year-old woman and stabbed her twice before leaving. Just a few hours later, police say Ms Hester then approached two parents pushing twin one-year-olds in a stroller, stabbing one of the infants in each arm before fleeing again.

One of the parents then pursued the suspect for some amount of time, Mr Banford said. The infant is at a local hospital in stable condition, the police captain told reporters on Saturday evening. He did not provide an update on the 24-year-old’s condition.

Mr Banford also said these attacks were random.

“[The suspect] runs up, quick stab, runs,” he told reporters. “And the second thing was the same thing, nothing was said and it was a completely random act.”

Philadelphia had already faced a challenging week in local violence. On Wednesday, three people were shot at an Eid al-Fitr festival in west Philadelphia. Police arrested five suspects. The victims included two juveniles — one of whom was shot by a police officer — and a 22-year-old man. No lives were lost.

One of those arrested, 21-year-old Kahbir Oglesby Hicks, has been charged in connection with the shooting, local outlet Fox29 reports.

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia ( REUTERS )

“Gun violence is never acceptable, but to see it victimize people who gathered for a Ramadan event or any religious event is especially heartbreaking,” Congressman Dwight Evans, who represents the area, said in a statement earlier this week.

“We must all continue working for change, because thoughts & prayers are not enough,” he continued.