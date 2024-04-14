Sydney stabbing live: Bondi Junction attacker Joel Cauchi tried to join gun groups as victims identified
New South Wales Police identify attacker as Joel Cauchi, a 40-year-old man with mental health issues
Five victims have now been identified as among those killed in a stabbing spree at a Sydney shopping centre, which left six dead and a number of others in hospital.
Among those killed was first-time mother Ashlee Good, 38, who has been described as an “all-round outstanding human” who died while protecting her nine-month-old baby, who was also injured in the horror attack.
Others include security guard Faraz Tahir, who has been praised for his “bravery” in protecting others at Westfield Bondi Junction and 25-year-old Dawn Singleton, who worked at a clothing boutique.
Jade Young, 47, who worked as an architect and 55-year-old artist Pikria Darchia were also killed, while the identity of the sixth victim remains unconfirmed.
New South Wales Police said they had identified the attacker as Joel Cauchi, of Queensland, with his family describing his actions as “truly horrific”. It has since emerged that he had attempted to join gun groups and had made a “weird” request to have his knives sharpened, while advertising himself online as a male escort.
Shoppers were left terrified after Cauchi began attacking random members of the public on Saturday afternoon, before he was shot dead by a “hero” lone police officer.
Knifeman had posted in Bondi surf groups days before the attack
In the days before the incident, Cauchi also made Facebook posts seeking to meet people surfing at Bondi Beach.
“Hi I am surfing Bondi this afternoon if anyone wants to meet there for a surf!” he posted in a group called Beginner Surfing & Adventure.
“Hi, I live in Sydney and am looking for people that I can rideshare with, pay for some fuel and stay at some interesting places reasonably close to Sydney together,” he said in another post.
According to Queensland Police assistant commissioner Roger Lowe, he had been sleeping rough or in a vehicle around Queensland before moving to New South Wales.
“He has moved from Brisbane, Kangaroo Point, Carina and back to his family’s residence,” Mr Lowe said, adding that they were working on “profiling the offender”.
Man who filmed Bondi Junction attacker Joel Cauchi speaks of ‘disbelief’
Australian PM praises ‘extraordinary’ bravery of Sydney shoppers
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed the “extraordinary” bravery of Australians after a stabbing at a Sydney shopping centre in which six people, plus the attacker, were killed.
“We also see the footage of ordinary Australians putting themselves in harm’s way in order to help their fellow citizens,” he said. “That bravery was quite extraordinary that we saw yesterday, the best of Australians amidst this extraordinary tragedy.”
“These events were witnessed by thousands of people who were there shopping. This is a shopping centre that is very familiar to Sydneysiders, it is very large indeed.
Mr Albanese said he had received condolence messages from leaders across the world, including US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
“I thank them for their thoughts and prayers that we have received at this most difficult time.”
Knifeman had made ‘weird’ request to have blades sharpened
The owner of a knife-sharpening business in Queensland told Guardian Australia that Cauchi had asked about sharpening two “everyday knives” about three years ago.
The business owner said they thought the request was “weird” as “he wasn’t a chef or a butcher”.
They added: “He goes, ‘oh no, I just do a bit of dabbling in the backyard with the knives and I use them every day’.”
Cauchi also claimed to work as an English tutor, according to his Facebook page.
Days before the attack at the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction in the east of Sydney, he posted on a Facebook surfing group: “I am surfing Bondi this afternoon if anyone wants to meet there for a surf!”
Knifeman had advertised himself as a male escort and tried to join gun groups
Joel Cauchi, the knifeman who killed six people at an Australian shopping centre, had advertised himself online as a male escort and tried to join groups of gun owners.
The 40-year-old from Queensland, had been known to police, particularly over the last five years, but had not been arrested or charged before he committed the attack on Saturday afternoon.
In a post on a Facebook group in December 2020, Cauchi wrote: “I am looking for groups of people who shoot guns, including handguns, to meet up with, chat with and get to know.”
It has been reported that Cauchi had set up profiles on several male escort websites, including Australia Cracker, Empire Escorts and Escorts Australia.
Cauchi described himself in one profile as an “athletic good-looking 39-year-old” based in Sydney who was looking for a “fun time”.
Pictured: Brave security guard stabbed by Sydney knifeman
In a statement, the Admadiyya Muslim Community of Australia praised security guard Faraz Tahir, who was named as one of the six victims killed in Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre.
The organisation said Tahir, 30, had sought refugee in Australia a year ago after fleeing persecution in Pakistan and had become a “cherished member” of the community.
He quickly became an integral part of our community, known for his unwavering dedication and kindness,” they said. “Faraz was not only a valued member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia but also actively contributed to the charitable endeavours of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth organisation.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Faraz’s family and loved ones during this difficult time, as well as with all the other victims and their families affected by this senseless act of violence. We extend our deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the broader community as we come together to support one another in the face of tragedy.”
Westfield group praise security guard’s ‘bravery’ in helping others
Scentre Group, which runs Westfield shopping centres in Australia, said Mr Tahir had suffered fatal injuries while trying to protect others during the tragedy.
“We are devastated by Faraz’s passing and recognise our team member’s bravery and role as a first responder,” it said in a statement.
“Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and all who are mourning the loss of loved ones.
“Our thoughts and concerns are also with the families and carers of those injured in the attack and the everyday heroes whose actions prevented further loss of life.”
Another member of security staff was injured and remains in hospital.
Family tribute to ‘beautiful’ mother Ashlee Good
A statement obtained by Australia’s national broadcaster ABC from Ashlee Good’s family said: “Today we are reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all-round outstanding human, and so much more.
“We appreciate the well wishes and thoughts of members of the Australian public who have expressed an outpouring of love for Ashlee and our baby girl.”
The statement continued: “We can report that after hours of surgery yesterday, our baby is currently doing well. We are so grateful for the expert care and attention of the medical team at Sydney Children’s Hospital.
“The two men who held and cared for our baby when Ashlee could not – words cannot express our gratitude. We are struggling to come to terms with what has occurred.”
A statement from Australian Rules Football club North Melbourne shared their condolences for Ms Good. Her father Kerry played 74 games for the club and served as a director.
The club wore black armbands in honour of Ashlee during their match on Sunday.