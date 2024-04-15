For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The parents of the Sydney stabbings attacker have said they are “extremely sorry” after their son killed six people at a mall in Bondi.

Joel Cauchi, 40, roamed through the busy Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday with a large knife, killing six people and injuring 12 others, including a nine-month old baby.

He was shot and killed by Inspector Amy Scott, who confronted him alone on the fifth floor after a pursuit through the mall.

Speaking on Monday outside their home, Andrew Cauchi said he was “extremely sorry” to the victims of his son’s attack and that he was “heartbroken” for their loss.

The 76-year-old said: “I made myself a servant to my son when I found out he had a mental illness.

Joel Cauchi ( Supplied )

“He’s my son. And I’m loving a monster - to you, he’s a monster. To me, he was a very sick boy.”

Mr Cauchi said his son had a long history of mental illness.

“He wanted a girlfriend and he has no social skills and he was frustrated out of his brain,” he added.

Mr Cauchi said he had taken five US army knives from his son when Joel visited him last year as he feared he could get stabbed.

Memorial for victims of Bondi Junction shopping centre mass stabbing ( EPA )

The comments came hours after senior police officers said they were investigating the possibility the attacker had focused on women.

“It’s obvious to me, it’s obvious to detectives that seems to be an area of interest that the offender had focused on women and avoided the men,” New South Wales state Police Commissioner Karen Webb told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“The videos speak for themselves, don’t they? That’s certainly a line for inquiry for us.”

The only man killed during the attack was 30-year-old security guard, Faraz Tahir, who had arrived in Australia last year as a refugee from Pakistan, according to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia, to which he belonged.

The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a black ribbon as part of the national day of mourning ( AP )

Yixuan Cheng, 27, from China, Jade Young, 47, Dawn Singleton, 25, Pikria Darchia, 55, and Ashlee Good, 38, all women, were victims of Mr Cauchi’s attack.

Thousands of flowers and wreaths lay in a makeshift memorial outside the mall on Monday as hundreds came from across the city to honour those killed.

“It’s shocking something like this could happen so close to home,” said Wren Wyatt, who paid respects at the memorial.

“I’m still trying to get back to everyday life. I’ve taken today off to try and get my head better,” she added.

The Australian national flag is flying at half-mast across the country, including at the Parliament House and Sydney‘s Harbour Bridge, in honour of the victims. Sydney Opera House’s has been lit with a black ribbon.