Sydney rocked by second stabbing in days as priest and worshippers targeted at church

New South Wales Police arrested a man after being called to the report of a stabbing at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, west Sydney

Alex Ross
Monday 15 April 2024 12:00
(The Independent)

Four people, including a priest, have reportedly been attacked inside a church in Sydney in the second stabbing incident to hit the Australian city in a matter of days.

The incident happened at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley at around 7.15pm local time (9.15am GMT).

Footage from the incident, broadcast live on the church’s YouTube page, appeared to show the church leader attacked by a man approaching the altar. Three worshippers were also hurt in the atack, it’s been reported.

New South Wales Police said officers had arrested a man after being called to a report of a number of people stabbed at the church.

It comes just days after a stabbing rampage at Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney, killing six people.

A spokesperson for New South Wales Police said: “A police operation is underway in Wakeley, following reports of a stabbing.

“Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command attended a location on Welcome Street, Wakeley following reports a number of people were stabbed. Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries.

“The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by New South Wales Ambulance paramedics. The community is urged to avoid the area.”

This is a breaking news story - more to follow

