Phoenix police identify man who shot 9 officers and ex-girlfriend in home standoff

Phoenix police have identified a suspect in an early-morning domestic standoff on Friday that led to a woman being killed, nine officers being wounded, and a baby being handed over to police at gunpoint.

Morris Jones, 36, is believed to have shot at officers, before dying of a gunshot wound himself, according to a police briefing on Friday afternoon. It is unclear whether the wound was self-inflicted or from police.

An officer first arrived to the scene around 2:15 in the morning, on reports that a woman, since described as Jones’s ex-girlfriend, had been shot.

Jones allegedly welcomed the responding officer inside, before shooting the officer multiple times through the door, one of three times the man allegedly fired at police, causing five gunshot wounds to officers and four from shrapnel.

All nine injured officers are expected to live, the Phoenix police added in their update this afternoon.

During the standoff, as officers surrounded the house, officers were surprised to see another man walking out of the home and place a baby in a carrier. As officers went to collect the infant girl, since identified as Jones and the woman’s child, the suspect fired again at officers, sending them scrambling for cover.

A SWAT team that arrived on the scene was able to rescue the child, and the baby is unharmed and currently with the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Phoenix Police did not offer any additional details about Jones, any past potential criminal record, or prior contact with the department.

The man who walked out of the case is reportedly a family member of one of the baby’s parents, and is cooperating with officers and not presently thought to be involved in the domestic incident.

Phoenix officials lauded the bravery of officers.

“We celebrate great heroism, and I am proud to recognise that,” said Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego.

Police chief Jeri Williams also called for community members and America at large to stop the violence against each other and the police.

“This kind of violence has no place in our city, and it continues to happen over and over again in our community and our country...The amount of violence has increased considerably. Many of these attacks are brazen and represent a complete disregard for human life.”

Two months ago, Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan was shot eight times, including in the head, before recovering from his injuries last month.

Chief Williams added that there was a “tremendous amount of evidence to process” at the home where the shootings had taken place, and that more information would be released to the public once officers are able to comb the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.