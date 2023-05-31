Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial – live: Robert Bowers’ death penalty case begins for Tree of Life massacre
Follow updates on the trial of Robert Bowers for the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018
The gunman accused of murdering 11 in a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 is now on trial in a federal courtroom in Pittsburgh.
On 27 October 2018, Robert Bowers, then 46, entered the synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood armed with three handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and a trove of magazines and ammunition.
Inside, he opened fire on congregants in what marks the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history.
Eight men and three women – aged from 54 to 97 – died in the massacre.
After numerous delays, the now-50-year-old is finally standing trial for more than 60 federal charges including obstruction of free exercise of religion resulting in death and hate crimes resulting in death.
During opening arguments on Tuesday, Mr Bowers’ attorneys admitted that he was responsible for the massacre but claimed that he acted on “an irrational motive” and had “misguided intent”.
Prosecutors meanwhile pointed out that, in the months leading up the shooting, the suspect was spewing bigoted and antisemitic vitriol online.
If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
Robert Bowers’ pushed the Great Replacement theory and made antisemitic posts before shooting
Robert Bowers was verbose online where he was radicalised and trafficked in white nationalist conspiracy theories.
Mr Bowers was a heavy user of the far right social networking platform Gab, where he promoted the Great Replacement theory and made antisemitic and racist posts.
Shortly before the shooting, Mr Bowers ranted against the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) for sponsoring a National Refugee Shabbat.
“HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people,” Mr Bowers wrote on the platform. “I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”
The shooting
On 27 October 2018, Robert Bowers entered the synagogue where three separate services were underway involving the three different congregations that practised there, and began shooting.
The shooting reportedly lasted for roughly 20 mintues. Mr Bowers was allegedly armed with an assault rifle and three semi-automatic pistols. When police arrived at the synagogue about 10 minutes after Mr Bowers entered, he shot at them. He later engaged tactical teams who arrived at the synagogue in a fire fight, fleeing to a room on the third floor of the building after he was wounded.
Finally, nearly an hour-and-a-half after he entered the synagogue, Mr Bowers surrendered to law enforcement and recieved medical care for his gunshot wounds. He reportedly told a SWAT officer after surrendering that he wanted all Jews to die.
Who is Robert Bowers?
Robert Bowers, born in 1972, was 46 years old at the time of the shooting. He had, by multiple accounts, a challenging childhood. His parents divorced when he was around one year old, and his father, Randall Bowers, died by suicide while awaiting trial on a rape charge six or so years later.
Mr Bowers was raised in large part by his grandparents in the Pittsburgh suburb of Whitehall and attended Baldwin High School for several years before dropping out and becoming a trucker. Mr Bowers’ colleagues and neighbours largely described him in the aftermath of the shooting as quiet and not memorable. One toldThe New York Times that she couldn’t even remember his name.
What we know about the Tree of Life shooting
The trial of Robert Bowers, the man charged with perpetrating the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood of Pittsburgh in 2018, began with opening statements on Tuesday.
Mr Bowers, who is charged with 63 criminal counts, could face the death penalty if convicted. Here is a rundown of what we know about him and the crimes he is charged with committing.
Here’s what you need to know about the case:
Everything we know about Robert Bowers, defendant in the Tree of Life shooting
The trial of Robert Bowers, the man charged with perpetrating the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018, began on Tuesday. Abe Asher writes
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog
Follow all the latest updates here on the trial of Robert Bowers, the man accused of murdering 11 in a shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018