The National Police Association is calling on bystanders to step in and help if they see an officer being assaulted rather than filming on mobile phones “in the pursuit of likes and attention”.

Thousands of officers are being assaulted on the job each month and police are growing increasingly frustrated with witnesses pulling out their phones rather than lending a hand.

We're running this PSA nationally. If you don't see it ask your local station to contact us and we'll get it to them. https://t.co/JQRhbOUSh3 pic.twitter.com/U5ITLGGTed — National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) November 25, 2021

“This year over 50,000 law enforcement officers have been assaulted while on duty,” a clip released by the association states.

“The vast number of these attacks were filmed and uploaded to social media in the pursuit of likes and attention,” the video claims.

This week an NYPD officer was pulled to the ground and choked by an attacker inside a Target store on Tuesday.

Footage shared by the New York Police Benevolent Association (NYC PBA) shows the pair wrestling as shoppers watched on, with the officer being punched in the face at one point.

NYC PBA president Patrick Lynch shared a statement condemning the bystanders for failing to step in.

“We have a police officer in distress and nobody helps him,” the video caption read.

“Is this the city we want? Has this become normal? It has to stop. We need your help.”

The National Police Association recommended witnesses to a police assault call 911 and then ask the officer if they need assistance.

Only if the officer declines help should you should start filming.

“Be a good witness,” law enforcement expert Mike Solan says in the video.

According to figures released last month by the FBI, 60,105 law enforcement officers were assaulted while performing their duties in 2020, an increase of more than 6 per cent from 2019.

Between 1 January and 30 September this year, 59 police officers were killed in the line of duty a 51 per cent increase when compared to the same period last year.