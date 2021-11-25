An NYPD officer was pulled to the ground and choked by an attacker inside a Target store on Tuesday.

Footage shared by the New York Police Benevolent Association shows the pair wrestling as shoppers watched on, with the officer being punched in the face at one point.

NYC PBA president Patrick Lynch shared a statement condemning the bystanders for failing to step in.

“We have a police officer in distress and nobody helps him,” the video caption read.

“Is this the city we want? Has this become normal? It has to stop. We need your help.”

